Windows Server Preview Build 26080 fixes the Feedback Hub app issue

Microsoft has released the latest Windows Server preview build for members of the Windows Server Insider Program. The new build number is 26080, which is the same number as the new Canary Channel preview build for Windows 11. Keep in mind that this and future Windows Server Insider builds now have the Windows Server 2025 branding.

The release notes for the build are nearly the same as the one in the last preview build, 26063. The only difference is that one known issue, which stated that the Feedback Hub was not working properly, has been removed. We assume this issue has been fixed in the new 26080 build.

Here is the changelog:

Announcing Windows Server Preview Build 26080

Today we are pleased to release a new build of the next Windows Server Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) Preview that contains both the Desktop Experience and Server Core installation options for Datacenter and Standard editions, Annual Channel for Container Host and Azure Edition (for VM evaluation only). Branding has been updated for the upcoming release, Windows Server 2025 in this preview - when reporting issues please refer to Windows Server 2025 preview.

What's New

Windows Server Flighting is here!!

If you signed up for Server Flighting, you should receive this new build automatically later today. For more information, see Welcome to Windows Insider flighting on Windows Server - Microsoft Community Hub

The new Feedback Hub app is now available for Server Desktop users!

The app should automatically update with the latest version, but if it does not, simply Check for updates in the app’s settings tab.

Win32-OpenSSH server component is now installed by default.

Starting in Windows Server 2025 the Win32-OpenSSH server side component (SSHD) will ship installed by default. Previously, the Win32-OpenSSH server component shipped as an optional feature that needed to be installed. Additionally, there is a new option in the Server Manager UI to enabled/disable SSHD, as well as a new group, “OpenSSH Users”. To use SSHD, the feature only has to be enabled, not installed. When enabled, SSHD is allowed only on private networks on default port 22.

The following new features are specific to Windows Server with Desktop Experience only. Some of these will require running the OS on physical systems AND having the right drivers on hand.

Desktop Wallpaper: Our newly modernized desktop experience now includes an updated desktop wallpaper.

Additions to Accounts: Email & Accounts is now consistent with Windows 11. Please note, domain join will still be necessary for most scenarios.

Call to action: Please try adding Microsoft accounts and/or work accounts along with relevant apps that take advantage of this.

Increased coverage for Bluetooth devices. Many of you want to use BT to connect mice, keyboards, and audio devices at the Edge. Please try out your favorite keyboard, mouse, headphones, or other BT peripheral!

Wi-Fi present by default. Many of you want to connect servers to Wi-Fi networks at the Edge. While Wireless LAN service has been present in Windows Server, it was disabled by default. Wi-Fi support is now currently enabled by default for Edge scenarios. You will need the appropriate hardware and drivers handy. Please verify that your wireless devices work properly. When hardware and the correct drivers are present, see the corresponding Settings and Taskbar experiences. Let us know what you think!

Known Issues

Upgrade does not complete: Some users may experience an issue when upgrading where the download process does not progress beyond 0%. If you encounter this issue, please upgrade to this newer build using the ISO media download option. Download Windows Server Insider Preview (microsoft.com)

VMs created using ISO media may not boot: Some users may encounter boot issues when creating Gen 2 VMs using this build (26063) and attempting to set the DVD ISO as boot preference. The new VM is unable to boot through the ISO and skips to subsequent boot options. This will be addressed in a future release.

Access denied error when using Diskpart --> Clean Image on Winpe.vhdx VMs created using WinPE: Create bootable media | Microsoft Learn. We are working to resolve this issue and expect to have it fixed in the next preview release.

Download Windows Server Insider Preview (microsoft.com)

Flighting: The label for this flight may incorrectly reference Windows 11. However, when selected, the package installed is the Windows Server update. Please ignore the label and proceed with installing your flight. This issue will be addressed in a future release.

Setup: Some users may experience overlapping rectangle voids following mouse clicks during "OOBE" setup. This is a graphics rendering issue and will not prevent setup from completing. This issue will be addressed in a future release.

WinPE - Powershell Scripts: Applying the WinPE-Powershell optional component does not properly install Powershell in WinPE. As a result, Powershell cmdlets will fail. Customers who are dependent on Powershell in WinPE should not use this build.

If you are validating upgrades from Windows Server 2019 or 2022, we do not recommend that you use this build as intermittent upgrade failures have been identified for this build.

This build has an issue where archiving eventlogs with "wevetutil al" command causes the Windows Event Log service to crash, and the archive operation to fail. The service must be restarted by executing "Start-Service EventLog" from an administrative command line prompt.

If you have Secure Launch/DRTM code path enabled, we do not recommend that you install this build.

Available Downloads

Downloads to certain countries may not be available. See Microsoft suspends new sales in Russia - Microsoft On the Issues

Windows Server Long-Term Servicing Channel Preview in ISO format in 18 languages, and in VHDX format in English only.

Windows Server Datacenter Azure Edition Preview in ISO and VHDX format, English only.

Microsoft Server Languages and Optional Features Preview

Keys: Keys are valid for preview builds only

Server Standard: MFY9F-XBN2F-TYFMP-CCV49-RMYVH

Datacenter: 2KNJJ-33Y9H-2GXGX-KMQWH-G6H67

Datacenter: Azure Edition does not accept a key

Symbols: available on the public symbol server – see Using the Microsoft Symbol Server.

Expiration: This Windows Server Preview will expire September 15, 2024.