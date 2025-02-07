Microsoft fixes the Windows bug preventing users from changing date and time settings

In November 2024, Microsoft confirmed a bug in Windows 11 version 24H2 preventing users from adjusting certain date and time settings without administrative privileges. Customers with regular profiles in user mode could not change the time zone in the Settings app, forcing them to use the old Control Panel to adjust the time zone.

Now, Microsoft has published an update on the official Windows Health Dashboard documentation to notify users that the bug has been fixed in KB5050094, the latest non-security update for Windows 11 version 24H2:

This issue is addressed starting with Windows updates released January 28, 2025 (KB5050094) and later. This resolution is gradually rolling out and will be fully available in the coming months as part of a monthly Windows update. We recommend you install the latest update for your device as it contains important improvements and issue resolutions, including this one.

You can download KB5050094 by heading to Settings > Windows Update and checking for available updates. Upon detecting KB5050094, click "Download and Install."

If you do not want to install preview updates for Windows 11, you can bypass the bug using one of Microsoft's workarounds:

Open the start menu and type "control panel", then selecting the top result. Once the Control Panel appears, you can use the search bar in the upper right of the window to enter "change the time zone". Select the top result.

Open the Date and Time section directly from the Run dialog, by pressing the Windows key and 'R' on your keyboard, then entering the following text: timedate.cpl

It is also worth noting that the bug does not affect customers on Windows 11 version 23H2 and older. Windows 10 is also immune to it.

Microsoft has already resolved plenty of bugs in Windows 11 version 24H2, thus making the update broadly available. Those bugs include audio disruptions, games failing to load, Auto HDR issues, and more. However, there are still several quite old known bugs that wait for their corresponding patches. They include blue screens of death on ASUS devices, compatibility issues with wallpaper apps, anti-cheat software issues, and more.