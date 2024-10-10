You can now download and install Windows 11 24H2 KB5044284 via Media Creation Tool

This week, Microsoft released Patch Tuesday updates for October 2024 for Windows 10 (KB5044273 / KB5044277 / KB5044293 / KB5044286) and Windows 11 (KB5044284, KB5044285, KB5044280).

KB5044284 is the first Patch Tuesday update (B-release) for Windows 11 version 24H2, bumping up the build number to 26100.2033. Microsoft has now made this update available via its Media Creation Tool, which can be downloaded from the company's official website (noticed by the German site Deskmodder).

For those wondering what the update brings, as is usually the case with Update Tuesdays, it addresses security issues, but the release also addresses a remote desktop gateway service problem:

Highlights This update addresses security issues for your Windows operating system. Improvements This security update includes improvements that were a part of update KB5043178 (released September 26, 2024). Below is a summary of the key issues that this update addresses when you install this KB. If there are new features, it lists them as well. The bold text within the brackets indicates the item or area of the change we are documenting. [Remote Desktop Gateway Service] Fixed: The service stops responding. This occurs when a service uses remote procedure calls (RPC) over HTTP. Because of this, the clients that are using the service disconnect.

For those who may not be familiar with the Media Creation Tool (MCT), it is essentially Microsoft's official utility that helps users create installation media for Windows, similar to something like Rufus, which is a third-party app. However, unofficial apps like Rufus do come in handy if you are looking to install Windows 11 on unsupported systems, as an official utility like MCT does not allow bypassing the eligibility criteria.

Speaking of which, Rufus developer Pete Batard recently published an alpha update that helps in-place upgrade Windows 11 24H2 on unsupported PCs, though it won't work for everyone. You can find more information about installing Windows 11 24H2 on unsupported hardware in our separate guide.