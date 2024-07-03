The Galaxy Z Flip6's higher RAM variant could be exactly what you've been waiting for

The stage is almost set for the Unpacked event in Paris, scheduled for July 10. Here, Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip6, the Galaxy Z Fold6, and other Galaxy products. We allegedly know everything about the upcoming premium foldables thanks to previous leaks and rumors.

Now, a fresh leak has emerged courtesy of tipster Ishan Agarwal, who sheds some light on the alleged specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip6. While we already have some idea about the specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip6, the leak suggests that the Galaxy Z Flip6 will have a much-needed higher RAM variant this year.

According to the post on X, Samsung is expected to offer the Galaxy Z Flip6 in a 12GB RAM variant. The tipster also revealed that the device would be offered in two storage configurations, with the base model offering 256GB of storage and the premium variant offering 512GB of onboard storage.

Exclusive: Received some specs of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6!



- Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

- 6.7” 120Hz FHD+

- 4,000mAh, 35W fast charging

- 50MP F/1.8 Main + 12MP F/2.2 Ultrawide Cameras

- 10MP F/2.2 Front

- 12+256/512GB

- 165x71.7x7.4mm



Other rumors said 25W for Flip6 so 🤷‍♂️ 35W… — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 2, 2024

If the tip is true, then this would be the first time for the Galaxy Z Flip6 to feature a RAM upgrade since the debut of the Galaxy Z Flip lineup in 2020. It is rumored that the RAM upgrade for the Galaxy Z Flip6 is the result of Samsung's new Galaxy AI features.

Samsung has already made it official that its next-gen foldables will come with Galaxy AI features and will also offer users the option to choose between cloud-based and on-device AI models. The extra RAM should help speed up the AI models' processing and deliver a better user experience.

The tipster's post also confirms other details that we have seen in earlier leaks. As per the tip, the Galaxy Z Flip6 would be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, it would pack a 6.7-inch 120HZ Full HD+ foldable display and a 4,000 mAh battery.

The tip also highlights the upgraded camera setup with a 50MP main and a 12MP ultrawide camera setup. However, there is still no clarity on whether the Galaxy Z Flip6 will feature 25W or 35W fast charging.

While we wait for the devices, you can already download high-quality Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6 wallpapers and customize your home screen.