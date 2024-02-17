Microsoft updates Surface Pro 9 firmware with machine learning improvements

Microsoft has released the February 2024 firmware update for the Surface Pro 9 powered by Intel processors. The latest release extends the security certificate and improves stability when using the Surface Thunderbolt 4 dock and Surface Machine Learning Service on Windows 10.
What is new in the February 2024 update for the Surface Pro 9?
The following update is available for Surface Pro 9 with Intel Processor devices running Windows 10 November 2021 Update, Version 21H2, or greater.
-
Extends device security certificate authority.
-
Improves Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock stability.
-
Improves stability of Surface Machine Learning Service on Windows 10.
Here is the list of new drivers:
|Windows Update Name
|Windows Device Manager
|Surface - System - 6.35.4.0
|Surface Machine Learning Service Device - System devices
|Surface - Extension - 18.116.139.0
|Surface Touch Pen Processor - Extensions
|Surface - System - 3.204.20.0
|Surface Hot Plug - KIP - System devices;
Surface Hot Plug - SAM - System devices
|Surface - System - 10.104.30.0
|Surface System Telemetry Driver - System devices
|Surface - Surface System Management - 1.173.29.0
|Surface SMF Intel CPU Client Driver (Microsoft) - Surface System Management
|Surface - System - 2.148.11.0
|Surface SPT Core - System devices
|Surface - Extension - 6.197.9.0
|Microsoft Devices Telemetry Service - Extensions
|Surface - System - 6.213.30.0
|Surface Integration Service - System devices
|Surface - Firmware - 2.26.7.0
|Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt(TM) 4 Dock Firmware Update - Firmware
|Surface - Firmware - 12.200.143.0
|Surface UEFI - Firmware
|Intel Corporation - Display - 31.0.101.4502
|Intel(R) Iris(R) Xe Graphics – Display adapters
|Intel Corporation - Extension - 31.0.101.4502
|Intel(R) Iris(R) Xe Graphics - Extensions
Here is extra information about the release:
|Supported Configurations
|Surface Pro 9 with Intel processors
|Supported Windows Versions
|Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer
Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer
|How to get the update
|Windows Update
Surface Support website (manual installation)
|Update Size
|667MB (manual installation only)
|Additional Steps
|The update does not require extra steps before or after installation
|Known Issues
|The update does not contain known issues
The ninth-generation Surface Pro 9 has a six-year lifecycle. Microsoft plans to end its support on October 25, 2028.
