Microsoft updates Surface Pro 9 firmware with machine learning improvements

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with its accessories

Microsoft has released the February 2024 firmware update for the Surface Pro 9 powered by Intel processors. The latest release extends the security certificate and improves stability when using the Surface Thunderbolt 4 dock and Surface Machine Learning Service on Windows 10.

What is new in the February 2024 update for the Surface Pro 9?

The following update is available for Surface Pro 9 with Intel Processor devices running Windows 10 November 2021 Update, Version 21H2, or greater.

  • Extends device security certificate authority.

  • Improves Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock stability.

  • Improves stability of Surface Machine Learning Service on Windows 10.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager
Surface - System - 6.35.4.0 Surface Machine Learning Service Device - System devices
Surface - Extension - 18.116.139.0 Surface Touch Pen Processor - Extensions
Surface - System - 3.204.20.0 Surface Hot Plug - KIP - System devices;
Surface Hot Plug - SAM - System devices
Surface - System - 10.104.30.0 Surface System Telemetry Driver - System devices
Surface - Surface System Management - 1.173.29.0 Surface SMF Intel CPU Client Driver (Microsoft) - Surface System Management
Surface - System - 2.148.11.0 Surface SPT Core - System devices
Surface - Extension - 6.197.9.0 Microsoft Devices Telemetry Service - Extensions
Surface - System - 6.213.30.0 Surface Integration Service - System devices
Surface - Firmware - 2.26.7.0 Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt(TM) 4 Dock Firmware Update - Firmware
Surface - Firmware - 12.200.143.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware
Intel Corporation - Display - 31.0.101.4502 Intel(R) Iris(R) Xe Graphics – Display adapters
Intel Corporation - Extension - 31.0.101.4502 Intel(R) Iris(R) Xe Graphics - Extensions

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro 9 with Intel processors
Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer
Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer
How to get the update Windows Update
Surface Support website (manual installation)
Update Size 667MB (manual installation only)
Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps before or after installation
Known Issues The update does not contain known issues

The ninth-generation Surface Pro 9 has a six-year lifecycle. Microsoft plans to end its support on October 25, 2028.

