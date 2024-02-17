Microsoft updates Surface Pro 9 firmware with machine learning improvements

Microsoft has released the February 2024 firmware update for the Surface Pro 9 powered by Intel processors. The latest release extends the security certificate and improves stability when using the Surface Thunderbolt 4 dock and Surface Machine Learning Service on Windows 10.

What is new in the February 2024 update for the Surface Pro 9?

The following update is available for Surface Pro 9 with Intel Processor devices running Windows 10 November 2021 Update, Version 21H2, or greater. Extends device security certificate authority.

Improves Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock stability.

Improves stability of Surface Machine Learning Service on Windows 10.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - System - 6.35.4.0 Surface Machine Learning Service Device - System devices Surface - Extension - 18.116.139.0 Surface Touch Pen Processor - Extensions Surface - System - 3.204.20.0 Surface Hot Plug - KIP - System devices;

Surface Hot Plug - SAM - System devices Surface - System - 10.104.30.0 Surface System Telemetry Driver - System devices Surface - Surface System Management - 1.173.29.0 Surface SMF Intel CPU Client Driver (Microsoft) - Surface System Management Surface - System - 2.148.11.0 Surface SPT Core - System devices Surface - Extension - 6.197.9.0 Microsoft Devices Telemetry Service - Extensions Surface - System - 6.213.30.0 Surface Integration Service - System devices Surface - Firmware - 2.26.7.0 Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt(TM) 4 Dock Firmware Update - Firmware Surface - Firmware - 12.200.143.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware Intel Corporation - Display - 31.0.101.4502 Intel(R) Iris(R) Xe Graphics – Display adapters Intel Corporation - Extension - 31.0.101.4502 Intel(R) Iris(R) Xe Graphics - Extensions

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro 9 with Intel processors Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website (manual installation) Update Size 667MB (manual installation only) Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps before or after installation Known Issues The update does not contain known issues

The ninth-generation Surface Pro 9 has a six-year lifecycle. Microsoft plans to end its support on October 25, 2028.