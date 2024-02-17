Save 29% on Samsung's 512GB EVO microSD memory cards

microSD memory cards are a cheap and easy method to expand your device's storage with hundreds of gigabytes of extra space. If your microSD-compatible smartphone, digital camera, action camera, drone, or another device is running out of storage, check out Samsung's EVO Select microSD memory card lineup, which currently offers a 29% discount on the 512GB configuration. It is now available for just $24.99 or $0.04 per gigabyte.

The EVO Select microSD is a great pick for smartphones, tablets, consoles, drones, and other devices. Rated for U3 class 10, these memory cards deliver speeds of up to 130MB/s through their UHS-I interface.

They can also operate in temperatures from -25C to 85C, which means you can use these microSD cards not only in your room but also in harsh outdoor conditions. In addition, Samsung ensures your data safety with additional protection from water, X-rays, magnets, drops, and wearouts, plus a 10-year limited warranty.

Enhanced speed + compatibility = dependable performance. EVO Plus + Adapter lets

you store tons of media on your phone, load games to your console, or download more

apps on your tablet. Top-notch speed makes transfers seamless and reliable. Even with huge files, EVO Plus is incredibly quick with superfast U1, Class 10 rated transfer

speeds of up to 130MB/s. Big apps load and run smoothly, while Full HD video remains

sharp with A1, V10, and UHS-I Interface.

