Microsoft fixes video freezes and audio device issues in Surface Laptop 4

The March 2024 firmware update for the Surface Laptop 4 is now available for download with two important fixes. It resolves freezes and stutters during video calls in Microsoft Teams and fixes bugs preventing the device from detecting audio devices when connected to the Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock.

What is new in the March 2024 firmware update for the Surface Laptop 4?

The changelog for the AMD-based variant includes the following:

Improved interoperability with the Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock by resolving issues that were preventing the system from detecting audio devices.

Addresses a concern where users were experiencing unexpected frozen frames while using Microsoft Teams video calling features.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - Extension - 2.26.7.0 Surface Thunderbolt (TM) 4 Dock Firmware Update - Firmware Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. - Display - 27.20.14076.3000 AMD Radeon (TM) Graphics - Display adapters

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Laptop 4 with AMD processors Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website (manual installation) Update Size 871MB (manual installation only) Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps before or after installation Known Issues The update does not contain known issues

In addition, Microsoft updated the Intel-based Surface Laptop 4, but its changelog contains nothing but patches for security vulnerabilities.

The fourth-generation Surface Laptop 4 still has three years of active support ahead of it. Microsoft plans to pull the plug on the device's firmware updates on April 15, 2027.

In case you missed it, rumors say Microsoft plans to announce the next-generation Surface Laptop on March 21, 2024. It will feature improved design, narrower bezels, a haptic touchpad, a dedicated Copilot key, and, for the first time for the lineup, a configuration powered by ARM processors. The Surface Laptop 6 should be one of Microsoft's first AI PCs.