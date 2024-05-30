Microsoft fixes video glitches, display flickering, and crashes in the Surface Pro 9 5G

Microsoft is rolling out a new firmware update for the Surface Pro 9 5G with ARM processors. This month's release focuses on addressing three nasty bugs: video playback glitches, unexpected crashes, and display flickering when connected to the Surface Dock 2. You can now download the update from the Settings app.
Note: the update is not available for the Surface Pro 9 with Intel processors.
What is new in the May 2024 Surface Pro 9 5G firmware update?
The official changelog contains the following:
The following update is available for Surface Pro 9 with 5G (SQ3 Processor) devices running Windows 11 Update, Version 22H2, or greater.
-
Enhances the gaming experience by preventing glitches in the video playback.
-
Addresses an issue that was causing the device to unexpectedly crash.
-
Fixes a flickering or screen flashing issue when the device is connected to Surface Dock 2.
Here is the list of new drivers:
|Driver Version
|Windows Device Manager
|6.16.8.0
|Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update - Extensions
|30.0.3959.8900
|Qualcomm(R) Adreno (TM) 8cx Gen 3 - Display adapters
|
1.0.3959.8900
|Qualcomm(R) Device Crash Dump Injector Service - System devices
|2.26.7.0
|Surface Thunderbolt(TM) 4 Dock Firmware Update - Firmware
|1.0.3933.9300
|Qualcomm WCN685x Wi-Fi 6E Dual Band Simultaneous (DBS) WiFiCx Network Adapter - Network adapters
|Qualcomm(R) Wlan Thermal Mitigation Device - Extensions
|Qualcomm(R) FastRPC Device - System devices
|Qualcomm(R) Audio RPC Daemon Device - System devices
|Qualcomm Secure Processor Device - System devices
Here is extra information about the release:
|Supported Configurations
|Surface Pro 9 5G
|Supported Windows Versions
|Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer
|Known Issues
|The update does not contain any known issues
|Device supported until
|October 2, 2028
You can update your Surface Pro 9 5G by heading to Settings > Windows Update. Keep in mind that firmware updates are one-way only, so back up important data before installing the latest release.
