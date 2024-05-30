Microsoft fixes video glitches, display flickering, and crashes in the Surface Pro 9 5G

Microsoft is rolling out a new firmware update for the Surface Pro 9 5G with ARM processors. This month's release focuses on addressing three nasty bugs: video playback glitches, unexpected crashes, and display flickering when connected to the Surface Dock 2. You can now download the update from the Settings app.

Note: the update is not available for the Surface Pro 9 with Intel processors.

What is new in the May 2024 Surface Pro 9 5G firmware update?

The official changelog contains the following:

The following update is available for Surface Pro 9 with 5G (SQ3 Processor) devices running Windows 11 Update, Version 22H2, or greater. Enhances the gaming experience by preventing glitches in the video playback.

Addresses an issue that was causing the device to unexpectedly crash.

Fixes a flickering or screen flashing issue when the device is connected to Surface Dock 2.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Driver Version Windows Device Manager 6.16.8.0 Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update - Extensions 30.0.3959.8900 Qualcomm(R) Adreno (TM) 8cx Gen 3 - Display adapters 1.0.3959.8900 Qualcomm(R) Device Crash Dump Injector Service - System devices 2.26.7.0 Surface Thunderbolt(TM) 4 Dock Firmware Update - Firmware 1.0.3933.9300 Qualcomm WCN685x Wi-Fi 6E Dual Band Simultaneous (DBS) WiFiCx Network Adapter - Network adapters Qualcomm(R) Wlan Thermal Mitigation Device - Extensions Qualcomm(R) FastRPC Device - System devices Qualcomm(R) Audio RPC Daemon Device - System devices Qualcomm Secure Processor Device - System devices

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro 9 5G Supported Windows Versions Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer Known Issues The update does not contain any known issues Device supported until October 2, 2028

You can update your Surface Pro 9 5G by heading to Settings > Windows Update. Keep in mind that firmware updates are one-way only, so back up important data before installing the latest release.