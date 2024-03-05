Surface Pro 7 Plus and Laptop Studio get auto Slim Pen pairing in new firmware

Microsoft is rolling out new firmware updates for the Surface Pro 7 Plus (don't confuse it with the regular Surface Pro 7, which reached its end of life several days ago) and the original Surface Laptop Studio. The main highlights of the update are the ability to auto-pair the Surface Slim Pen and LTE improvements for the Surface Pro 7 Plus.
What is new in the March 2023 firmware update for the Surface Pro 7 Plus?
-
Addresses potential security vulnerability.
-
Enables auto-pairing of Slim pen with the devices and improves auto binding to provide a seamless workflow.
-
Provides a more reliable LTE network connection, reducing the likelihood of network outages and a stable recovery mechanism.
Here is the list of new drivers:
|Windows Update Name
|Windows Device Manager
|Intel - Software Component - 1.69.11.0
|Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components
|Intel - System - 2334.5.1.0
|Intel(R) Management Engine Interface - System devices
|
Surface - Firmware - 15.0.2473.3
|Surface ME - Firmware
|Surface - Firmware - 25.100.143.0
|Surface UEFI - Firmware
|MBIHV - Firmware - 1.7.1.16
|Quectel MSFT MBIHV Mobile Broadband Firmware Device - Firmware
|Surface - Firmware - 2.23.139.0
|Surface Pen Cfu Over Ble LC Connection - Firmware
|Surface - Extension - 1.22.139.0
|Surface Pen0C0F Cfu Over BleLc Extn Package - Extensions
|Surface - Extension - 1.22.139.0
|Surface Pen0C0F Firmware Update - Extensions
|Intel - Software Component - 1.70.101.0
|Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components
Here is extra information about the release:
|Supported Configurations
|Surface Pro 7 Plus
Surface Pro 7 Plus LTE
|Supported Windows Versions
|Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer
Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer
|How to get the update
|Windows Update
Surface Support website (manual installation)
|Update Size
|1.1GB (manual installation only)
|Additional Steps
|The update does not require extra steps
|Known Issues
|The update does not contain known issues
Surface Pro 7 Plus will remain supported until January 15, 2027.
What is new in the March 2023 firmware update for the Surface Laptop Studio?
-
Addresses potential security vulnerability.
-
Enables auto-pairing of Slim pen with the devices and improves auto binding to provide a seamless workflow.
Here is the list of new drivers:
|Windows Update Name
|Windows Device Manager
|Surface - Extension - 1.22.139.0
|Surface Pen0C0F Cfu Over BleLc Extn Package - Extensions
|Surface - Extension - 1.22.139.0
|Surface Pen0C0F Firmware Update - Extensions
|Intel - SoftwareComponent - 1.69.11.0
|
Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components
|Intel - SoftwareComponent - 1.70.101.0
|Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components
|Surface - Firmware - 15.0.2473.3
|Surface ME - Firmware
|Intel - System - 2334.5.1.0
|Intel(R) Management Engine Interface - System devices
|Surface - Firmware - 25.100.143.0
|Surface UEFI - Firmware
Here is extra information about the release:
|Supported Configurations
|First-generation Surface Laptop Studio
|Supported Windows Versions
|Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer
Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer
|How to get the update
|Windows Update
Surface Support website (manual installation)
|Update Size
|1.3GB (manual installation only)
|Additional Steps
|The update does not require extra steps
|Known Issues
|The update does not contain known issues
The original Surface Laptop Studio has a six-year lifecycle, and its support will end on October 5, 2027.
0 Comments - Add comment