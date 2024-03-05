When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Surface Pro 7 Plus and Laptop Studio get auto Slim Pen pairing in new firmware

Microsoft is rolling out new firmware updates for the Surface Pro 7 Plus (don't confuse it with the regular Surface Pro 7, which reached its end of life several days ago) and the original Surface Laptop Studio. The main highlights of the update are the ability to auto-pair the Surface Slim Pen and LTE improvements for the Surface Pro 7 Plus.

What is new in the March 2023 firmware update for the Surface Pro 7 Plus?

  • Addresses potential security vulnerability.

  • Enables auto-pairing of Slim pen with the devices and improves auto binding to provide a seamless workflow.

  • Provides a more reliable LTE network connection, reducing the likelihood of network outages and a stable recovery mechanism.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager
Intel - Software Component - 1.69.11.0 Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components
Intel - System - 2334.5.1.0 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface - System devices

Surface - Firmware - 15.0.2473.3

 Surface ME - Firmware
Surface - Firmware - 25.100.143.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware
MBIHV - Firmware - 1.7.1.16 Quectel MSFT MBIHV Mobile Broadband Firmware Device - Firmware
Surface - Firmware - 2.23.139.0 Surface Pen Cfu Over Ble LC Connection - Firmware
Surface - Extension - 1.22.139.0 Surface Pen0C0F Cfu Over BleLc Extn Package - Extensions
Surface - Extension - 1.22.139.0 Surface Pen0C0F Firmware Update - Extensions
Intel - Software Component - 1.70.101.0 Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro 7 Plus
Surface Pro 7 Plus LTE
Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer
Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer
How to get the update Windows Update
Surface Support website (manual installation)
Update Size 1.1GB (manual installation only)
Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps
Known Issues The update does not contain known issues

Surface Pro 7 Plus will remain supported until January 15, 2027.

A man opening the Surface Studio Laptop with an Xbox Wireless Controller next to it

What is new in the March 2023 firmware update for the Surface Laptop Studio?

  • Addresses potential security vulnerability.

  • Enables auto-pairing of Slim pen with the devices and improves auto binding to provide a seamless workflow.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager
Surface - Extension - 1.22.139.0 Surface Pen0C0F Cfu Over BleLc Extn Package - Extensions
Surface - Extension - 1.22.139.0 Surface Pen0C0F Firmware Update - Extensions
Intel - SoftwareComponent - 1.69.11.0

Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components
Intel - SoftwareComponent - 1.70.101.0 Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components
Surface - Firmware - 15.0.2473.3 Surface ME - Firmware
Intel - System - 2334.5.1.0 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface - System devices
Surface - Firmware - 25.100.143.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations First-generation Surface Laptop Studio
Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer
Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer
How to get the update Windows Update
Surface Support website (manual installation)
Update Size 1.3GB (manual installation only)
Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps
Known Issues The update does not contain known issues

The original Surface Laptop Studio has a six-year lifecycle, and its support will end on October 5, 2027.

