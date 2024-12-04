Microsoft explains 'Fix problems using Windows Update' and how it's not for everyone

Back in July of 2023, which is well over a year ago (Oh how time flies!), Microsoft began testing a neat Windows recovery feature inside the Canary channel, build 25905. The feature was called "Fix problems using Windows Update".

Microsoft understands that repair and recovery of Windows is essential as users can run into issues. This is also why the company recently added a handy shortcut link that goes straight to the recovery settings menu in its official guidance about installing Windows 11 on unsupported hardware.

Since it is a new feature, Neowin noticed that Microsoft recently published a support article about 'Fix problems using Windows Update' explaining how it works. It writes:

Windows Update can help fix problems with your PC. Fix problems using Windows Update is a recovery tool that can help resolve issues related to updates. Using this tool will reinstall the current version of Windows on your device. This tool preserves all your apps, documents, and settings. Make sure to keep your PC connected to a power source and the internet during reinstallation.

Thus, it essentially performs an in-place repair of Windows system files and components by reinstalling the OS via the Windows Update. We have already covered it in a dedicated guide on how to use it.

The company too has also shared its own step-by-step guide. It says:

In the Settings app on your Windows device, select System > Recovery or use the following shortcut:

Open Recovery settings Under Fix problems using Windows Update , select Reinstall now

In the Fix problems using Windows Update window, choose if you want to allow the PC to automatically restart 15 minutes after the installation completes

Select OK when you’re ready to start the installation

The reinstall will take you to the Windows Update page in Settings . It will start downloading a repair version of the last operating system update that was successfully installed on your PC. Once the download is complete, the repair version of the update installs

Once the reinstall is complete, restart your PC if you didn’t choose to allow it to restart automatically

Microsoft adds that the "Fix problems using Windows Update" option also comes up when a Windows update fails to install. In this case, a " Reinstall your current version of Windows to repair system files and components" message is displayed alongside Reinstall now option which triggers the Fix problems using Windows Update repair tool.

However, while this feature is helpful, it is not for everyone. Microsoft has confirmed that it is only available on Windows 11 and that too on versions 22H2 and newer with the February 2024 optional update or later installed. Besides that, managed PCs, like those for work and school won't have it.

You can find more details about it here on the official support article on Microsoft's site.