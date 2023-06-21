Outlook and OneDrive users to get search refiners, Colored Folders

Microsoft introduced revamped look with new features for the OneDrive web client. While it was quite a big update for OneDrive, the company is in no mood to stop offering more changes to the users. The software giant is planning to roll out a new feature for OneDrive users in the next few months.

One of the major features coming to OneDrive is the ability to make it more personalized. As per the description given on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap page, one of the ways you can make it more personalized is by adding different colors to different folders. Apart from giving your OneDrive a unique look and feel, it will also help you quickly spot the exact folder you are looking for.

Google Drive, a OneDrive competitor, is the major cloud storage platform where you can use different colors for different folders. Google's cloud storage offering will enjoy that edge for the next few months, as Microsoft is planning to release the "Colored Folders" feature for Outlook in August this year. It is also worth pointing out that the ability to use colors in OneDrive folders will be available to web users at launch.

Microsoft is also focussing on something important for Outlook users. The company is working towards adding support for "Refiners" to Outlook for the web. Refiners will appear after you complete a search and will "filter down" the results. According to the Roadmap page, Microsoft is planning to release this capability by the end of this month. Meanwhile, you can use search operators to find the exact email in Outlook. You can search by sender, subject, folder, date, and date range and for messages containing attachments.

However, before you get too excited about upcoming functionalities for Outlook and OneDrive, you should know that the release timeline shared on Microsoft 365 Roadmap page is always tentative. In other words, Microsoft may delay the release of certain capabilities if necessary.