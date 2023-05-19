Meta's Twitter rival Instagram app "P92" reportedly coming in June

Meta has been working on a Twitter rival text-focused Instagram app for a while. The new platform aims to be "decentralized" and essentially a text-based version of Instagram. There have been recent rumors about how the app will look and when it will be released.

According to social and influencer marketing expert Lia Haberman's report, Meta has made significant progress in its Twitter rival social media app. The new project is referred to as "Instagram's new text-based app for conversations."

The app doesn't have a different name from Instagram yet, but it is allegedly called the "Project 92 or (P92)" or "Barcelona". Users can apparently integrate it with their existing Instagram accounts and won't need a separate account.

The app features a feed where users can create text posts up to 500 characters long and attach links, photos, and videos to their posts. Two leaked marketing slide screenshots suggest that the app's interface resembles a combination of Instagram and Twitter.

Meta will provide effective moderation controls from the beginning, allowing users to manage who can reply to their posts and mention their accounts. The app will carry over the list of blocked accounts from Instagram, providing continuity in user preferences and settings.

On the other hand, Bloomberg says the app is expected to debut as early as June. Meta has secretly made the new app available to a limited group of creators for several months. Although separate from Instagram, it allows users to connect their accounts.

However, Meta declined to comment on the specific details. Previously, the company provided a statement to Platformer mentioning their exploration of a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates.

