Instagram rolls out a redesigned editor for Reels, a trending section, and more

Instagram has announced a bunch of new features and changes for its short video format Reels. The app has got a redesigned Reels editor UI that makes aligning and timing various elements easier. There is a unified editing screen where users can add additional clips, text, and stickers to their Reels draft.

The new Reels editor also offers the ability to zoom in and zoom out on the timeline much like traditional video editors. Users can tap on the audio clip in the editor to time it according to the visuals. All these editing features are now available on Android and iOS devices globally.

A freshly-baked feature for creator accounts is a new section where users can find the latest Reels trends such as popular audio and hashtags. Tapping on an audio name reveals how many Reels have been made featuring the particular audio.

Furthermore, Instagram has added two new metrics under Reels Insights to give a better overview of content performance. These are total watch time and average watch time that Instagram says will help creators "better understand where people are being engaged or where you may need to create a stronger hook to have viewers stay longer."

Another Reels-related addition is that the app will throw a tailored notification someone follows a user after watching one of their Reels. Instagram is also bringing its paid gifts feature to more creators by releasing it in Australia, Canada, France, Mexico, New Zealand, and the UK, in the coming weeks.

Creators will also be able to see the names of users who have sent them gifts and show acknowledgement by tapping a heart icon next to their names. All of these contribute to the list of Instagram features released through 2023, including Collections, Broadcast Channels, Quiet Mode, and paid verification.