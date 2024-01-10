OpenAI finally opens GPT Store; introduces ChatGPT Team for collaborative creation

OpenAI announced the long-awaited launch of the GPT Store, expanding the potential use cases for its chatbot. This move marks a significant milestone for the company, allowing users to share their own custom chatbots and further enrich the ChatGPT experience.

The GPT Store is the result of OpenAI's GPT Builder program. According to OpenAI, over 3 million GPTs have been created since its announcement in November. The GPT Store provides a central location for users to discover and try out useful chatbots created by others.

It will also introduce a revenue-sharing program starting in Q1, where bot creators will earn money based on user engagement with their GPTs. OpenAI says the GPT Store aims to showcase and highlight the most popular contributions weekly.

Here are some examples of the first features GPTs:

Personalized trail recommendations from AllTrails

Search and synthesize results from 200M academic papers with Consensus

Expand your coding skills with Khan Academy's Code Tutor

Design presentations or social posts with Canva

Find your next read with Books

Learn math and science anytime, anywhere with the CK-12 Flexi AI tutor

Alongside the store's opening, OpenAI introduces ChatGPT Team, a new paid subscription tier for ChatGPT targeted at teams of up to 150 users. ChatGPT Team provides the same capabilities as the Enterprise plan, such as access to advanced AI models like DALL-E and control over data usage and privacy settings:

Access to GPT-4 with 32K context window

Tools like DALL-E 3, GPT-4 with Vision, Browsing, Advanced Data Analysis—with higher message caps

No training on your business data or conversations

Secure workspace for your team

Create and share custom GPTs with your workspace

Admin console for workspace and team management

Early access to new features and improvements

Prices for the ChatGPT Team are $25 per month per user for annual billing and $30 per user per user for monthly billing.

Initially planned for release in November, the GPT Store faced delays, pushing its launch to December and January. The GPT Store will initially be accessible to ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise users and subscribers to the ChatGPT Team tier.