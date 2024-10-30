Leaked specs of the Google Pixel 9a suggest you will be getting more for the same price

Back in August, we got our first glimpse of next year's Google Pixel 9a. The phone was spotted featuring a different camera module on the back, which was flushed inside the back panel of the Pixel 9a. The design was corroborated by another leak, which showed off the device from all other angles.

Now, a fresh leak has shared the complete specification of the Pixel 9a. It has been rumored that Google may launch the Pixel 9a sometime in March 2025, which is something unusual as the company typically launches a-series phones in May. Rumor has claimed that the early launch was influenced by the launch of the iPhone SE 4, which is also expected to launch early next year.

According to the fresh leak (via Android Headlines), the Pixel 9a could sport a 6.3-inch Actua display with a 60-120Hz adaptive refresh rate panel, which would put the device in line with the flagship, Pixel 9 and 9 Pro, in terms of screen size. The Pixel 9a is also tipped to measure 154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9, making it bigger in all aspects than both the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro.

Despite its large size, the phone reportedly weighs just 186 grams, a bit lighter than the Pixel 8a (188 grams). This could also mean that Google might have opted for polycarbonate instead of glass for the back panel. The Pixel 9a is expected to be powered by the Tensor G4 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB storage options.

The phone could rock a 5000mAh battery and stick with 18W charging for wired and 7.5W for wireless charging. Coming to the cameras, the Pixel 9a is rumored to feature a 48MP primary camera and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. It was earlier reported that it will be the same 48MP lens as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which boasts f/1.7 aperture, helping the phone to capture better low-light photos. The selfie camera will stay at 13MP.

Google is also reportedly planning to keep the price of the Pixel 9a the same as the Pixel 8a, i.e., $499. Based on the leaked specs, you will be getting much better value and upgrades for the same price over the predecessor. The phone may also debut in two new color options.