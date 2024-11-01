Here's the full list of Samsung Galaxy phones, tablets that'll get One UI 7 update

Google finally released Android 15 for its Pixel devices in mid-October this year, following releases from VIVO, Honor, OnePlus, Nothing, and others, who beat the usual leaders, Google and Samsung. Samsung has announced that the One UI 7 beta program will commence by the end of this year, and the stable update will be available next year.

The South Korean giant is expected to keep the One UI 7 beta program short and sweet, and the update got delayed because the company wanted to bring a polished and less buggy One UI 7 update for Galaxy users. Thankfully, leaks didn't keep quiet and have purportedly revealed all the new features expected in the upcoming One UI 7 update including, new animations, new app icons, Homework Help with Circle to Search, AI Zoom, and more.

The new features are surely a treat for Galaxy fans, who may be wondering if their device is eligible for Android 15 or not. While the official list of the Android 15 One UI 7 hasn't been released by Samsung, Neowin has curated a list of devices based on knowledge of previous major One UI updates and their life cycle for an unofficial list. Check out if your phone is on the list or not.

Samsung Galaxy devices eligible for Android 15 (One UI 7) update

Galaxy S series Galaxy S24 Ultra Galaxy S24+ Galaxy S24 Galaxy S23 Ultra Galaxy S23+ Galaxy S23 Galaxy S23 FE Galaxy S22 Ultra Galaxy S22+ Galaxy S22 Galaxy S21 FE Galaxy S21 Ultra Galaxy S21+ Galaxy S21

Galaxy Z series Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition Galaxy Z Fold 6 Galaxy Z Fold 5 Galaxy Z Flip 6 Galaxy Z Flip 5 Galaxy Z Fold 4 Galaxy Z Flip 4 Galaxy Z Fold 3 Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy A series Galaxy A73 Galaxy A55 Galaxy A54 Galaxy A53 Galaxy A35 Galaxy A34 Galaxy A33 Galaxy A25 Galaxy A24 Galaxy A23 Galaxy A15 Galaxy A14 Galaxy A16

Galaxy F series Galaxy F55 Galaxy F54 Galaxy F34 Galaxy F15

Galaxy M series Galaxy M55s Galaxy M55 Galaxy M54 Galaxy M34 Galaxy M53 Galaxy M33 Galaxy M15

Galaxy Tab series Galaxy Tab S10+ Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Galaxy Tab S9 FE Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Galaxy Tab S9+ Galaxy Tab S9 Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Galaxy Tab S8+ Galaxy Tab S8



The above list is created based on various factors. Galaxy phones and tablets launched with Android 13 will pick Android 15 update since all Samsung devices are to pick up at least two major OS upgrades. Flagship and mid-range phones, eligible for four years of OS upgrades will get Android 15, and also Galaxy phones and tablets launched in 2024 will get Android 15.

However, do note that the above list isn't official, and any new device that launches in between the launch before the stable One UI 7 update, may also pick up the update.