Reddit claimed to have been hacked by BlackCat, and it has threatened to leak the data

Reddit's week appears to have gone from bad to worse, as AlphV (aka BlackCat) has claimed that operators broke into Reddit's servers on February 5, 2023, and took 80 GB of zipped data. . Furthermore, Reddit has been contacted by BlackCat, once on April 13 and again on June 16, with no response and no attempt to find out what was taken.

Following recent fallout from the subreddit blackouts, and the controversial comments from CEO Steve Huffman, Reddit has been having a tough time in the eyes of its users who have been reportedly leaving the platform and setting up alternatives on the fediverse (such as Lemmy or kbin), used by the Twitter alternative Mastodon.

The post, captured above, also goes on to state that publishing the breach publicly now is a good time given the recent news, saying that originally they would have waited for the IPO to come along. Furthermore, they say that they wanted $4.5 million in exchange for the deletion of the data and their silence.

In our last email to them, we stated that we wanted $4.5 million in exchange for the deletion of the data and our silence. As we also stated, if we had to make this public, then we now demand that they also withdraw their API pricing changes along with our money or we will leak it. We expect to leak the data.

Reddit has yet to comment on the allegations and the validity of them. However, it would be advisable with these comments to change any passwords associated with accounts on the platform. It isn't known exactly what the content of the zipped file is at this time, and whether it is just posts or more sensitive data such as user information or passwords.

Source: DataBreaches.net