Ghost of Tsushima was the best selling US game in May 2024 thanks to its PC launch

On May 16, developers Sucker Punch and Nixxes, and publisher Sony, released the PC version of the third-person action game Ghost of Tsushima, which was originally released for the PlayStation 4 in 2020. The new Director's Cut PC version sold well enough in May to become the best-selling video game for that month in the US.

That info comes from Mat Piscatella of the research firm Circana from his X account earlier today. Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, a Nintendo Switch exclusive, was the second best-selling game in May.

Other interesting tidbits for May include the fact that Rare and Microsoft's Sea of Thieves, which was the fourth best-selling game in April, only dropped down to the 6th position in May. The launch of the game for the PlayStation 5 console on April 30 has continued to reap benefits for Microsoft. Fallout 4 is also on the list in the 11 position for May, after being in 5th place in April.

So far in 2024, Arrowhead and Sony's Helldivers 2 is the best-selling game in the US from January-May, followed by Activisions' Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Capcom's Dragon's Dogma 2.

Overall video game sales (hardware, software, and accessories) were down for May 2024 in the US, according to Circana, with $3.975 billion, compared to $4.233 billion for May 2023. That was mainly due to a huge 40 percent decrease in video game hardware for that time period. Overall, video game spending in the US was $22.8 billion for January-May 2024, which is up slightly from $22.268 billion from the same period a year ago.