Microsoft reveals its plans for Xbox and PC game demos and events during Gamescom 2024

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced the Xbox division will be returning to Gamescom in Cologne, Germany from August 21-25 with its biggest booth ever at the massive video games event. Today, it revealed more info on what Gamescom 2024 attendees can expect to see at the Xbox booth.

In a post on the Xbox Wire site, Microsoft stated there will be a ton of games, along with over 240 gaming stations, to show off titles from its first part studios and many third-party developers and publishers, at the Xbox Gamescom 2024 booth. Some will offer hands-on demos for attendees, while others will be available as a theater presentation at the booth, or just with a photo opportunity.

The official Xbox Gamescom site has an overview of the booth, along with the games that will be demoed or promoted at the booth. Here is the list of current and upcoming games that will be showcased in some way at the booth:

Xbox Games Studios Age of Mythology: Retold (Hands-On, Photo Opportunity)

Ara: History Untold (Hands-On, Photo Opportunity)

Avowed (Theatre Presentation, Photo Opportunity)

Towerborne (Hands-On, Photo Opportunity)

Forza Horizon 5 (Hands-On)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Hands-On)

Sea of Thieves (Experience, Photo Opportunity) Bethesda Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (Theatre Presentation, Photo Opportunity)

Starfield Shattered Space (Theatre Presentation, Photo Opportunity)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road (Hands-On, Photo Opportunity)

Fallout 76: Milepost Zero (Hands-On, Photo Opportunity)

DOOM: The Dark Ages (Photo Opportunity) Blizzard Entertainment World of Warcraft: The War Within (Experience, Prescheduled Creator Streaming, Photo Opportunity)

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred (Hands-On, Photo Opportunity)

Diablo: Immortal (Daily Tournament Play, Photo Opportunity) Games from Partner Studios Valorant (Hands-On)

Star Wars Outlaws (Hands-On, Experience)

Little Nightmares 3 (Hands-On, Photo Opportunity)

Date Everything (Hands-On)

Space Marines 2 (Hands-On)

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl (Hands-On)

Dustborn (Hands-On)

Commandos: Origins (Hands-On, Photo Opportunity)

Farming Simulator 25 (Hands-On)

Fortnite Festival (Hands-On)

Marvel Rivals (Hands-On)

Mecha BREAK (Hands-On)

Planet Coaster 2 (Hands-On)

Atomfall (Hands-On)

Visions of Mana (Hands-On) Indie Selects from ID@Xbox Squirrel with a Gun (Hands-On)

The Alters (Hands-On)

Descenders 2 (Hands-On)

Winter Burrow (Hands-On)

Voidtrain (Hands-On)

REPLACED (Hands-On)

Overthrown (Hands-On)

Parcel Corps (Hands-On)

KILL KNIGHT (Hands-On)

Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter (Hands-On)

All You Need is Help (Hands-On)

Creatures of Ava (Hands-On)

Train Sim World 4 (Hands-On)

Star Trucker (Hands-On)

Let's Build a Dungeon (Hands-On)

Spirit of the North 2 (Hands-On)

Funko Fusion (Hands-On)

In addition to the games that will be promoted at the Xbox booth during Gamescom 2024, the booth will have an official Xbox Gear Shop where attendees can get merch from Microsoft Xbox, Bethesda, Activision, and Blizzard games. Microsoft will also be live streaming from Gamescom from August 21-23 starting at 6 am Pacific time (9 am Eastern time).

There will also be special giveaways at the Xbox booth with prices like Game Pass codes, OMEN PC monitors and more.