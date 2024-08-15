Hunt: Showdown 1896 and KEMCO RPG Selection join Xbox Free Play Days this weekend

It's time for another Free Play Days offer, and Microsoft is bringing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass Core members two games to try out. The titles available are Hunt: Showdown 1896 and KEMCO RPG Selection Vol. 1, and they are available for the entire weekend for Game Pass subscribers to play with no restrictions.

From the duo, Hunt: Showdown 1896 is Crytek's take on an extraction shooter. Playable with friends or solo while going against other players and AI monsters. The goal is to take bounties for monsters roaming the land, killing them, taking their bounties and getting out before someone else decides to pay a visit.

It's the launch day of the native Xbox Series X|S version, too, giving players plenty of fresh eye candy to check out. Here's how the studio describes the immersive experience:

Risk everything to unlock dark powers and forbidden wealth. Every bullet counts. Every wound hurts. And every death is permanent. But if you succeed, every victory will be unforgettable. Hear footsteps squelch in the mud as you wait with bated breath to strike. The world speaks. Every gunshot is a message; every howling dog a klaxon. Gramophones murmur with the haunting melodies of Port Sulphur Band. Listen, and you might live to die another day.

Next arrives the KEMCO RPG Selection Vol. 1 bundle. This contains a collection of KEMCO JRPGs, all inspired by the 8-bit graphics and sound era. Volume one brings Asdivine Hearts, Revenant Saga, Antiquia Lost, and Dragon Sinker: Descendants of Legend.

A discount is currently live for the Crytek title too, making it a cheaper endeavor to continue any playthroughs following the current promotion. Don't forget that progress will carry over for all games. Here are the links to what's available, plus what platforms they are playable on this weekend:

The Free Play Days promotions of this weekend will come to an end on Sunday, August 17, at 11:59 pm PT.