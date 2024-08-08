Samsung could be the main supplier of OLED panels for the 2026 iPad Air

It appears that Samsung Display might become the main supplier of OLED panels for the new iPad Air that's rumored to debut in 2026. The Elec suggests that Apple has chosen Samsung Display over LG Display for OLED panels due to its larger production capacity.

Samsung Display already supplies OLED panels for Apple's new M4 iPad Pro. The OLED panel from Samsung features a tandem design for improved brightness and power efficiency. For now, the iPad Air and iPad feature LCD panels. It was previously claimed by a researcher that an iPad Air with an OLED display would arrive sometime in 2028. However, the latest report suggests that the change could occur sooner than 2028, specifically in 2026.

Samsung Display's A3 production line mass-produces OLED panels for the iPhone and iPad. It has a production capacity of 135,000 units per month. In contrast, LG Display's E6 1-3 lines have a capacity of 45,000 units per month, while the E6-4 line has a monthly capacity of 15,000 units.

The iPad Pro models feature double-stack LTPO panels, but the iPad Air and iPad mini, are expected to feature single-stack LTPS (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Silicon) panels. According to MacRumors, the display on the iPad Air and iPad mini could be dimmer and would lack ProMotion technology, but help in reducing manufacturing costs.

Since these are rumors, and even though The Elec has a decent track record when it comes to supply chain, we would suggest you take this piece of information with some skepticism. For now, Apple is gearing up for the launch of the iPhone 16 series, which is expected to not only launch a few days earlier this year but is also rumored to debut in South Korea in September. Apple is also expected to launch the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max in a new bronze color.