Apple could ship the iPhone 16 Pro models in a new bronze color

A fresh tip coming from China suggests that this year, Apple could introduce the iPhone 16 Pro Max in a new bronze color option. Notably, this would replace the Blue Titanium color option that was used for the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max devices.

The latest claim coming from Fixed Focus Digital suggests that a new iPhone 16 Pro Max color carries a bronze hue. The frame of this bronze color has a titanium-like appearance. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo earlier reported that the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to come in black, white, and grey colors.

He further added that the Blue Titanium color will bid adieu and will be replaced by a Rose Titanium color. There is a good chance that the Rose Titanium color option that Kuo suggested could be the color that the leaker on Weibo is talking about.

Notably, the color was tipped only for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, but according to Apple's tradition, it is safe to say that the color applies to both the Pro models. There is also a natural titanium color option, expected to be available for both the Pro models.

The leaker also added that the model appears to be a little bigger and is a bit wider. The dummy units of the iPhone 16 series have already leaked multiple times, showing off the minimal design changes expected this year. We recently reported the new color options the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are rumored to launch.

Apple is rumored to include bigger camera sensors on the Pro models. The iPhone 16 Pro phones are rumored to feature Samsung's M14 OLED displays, which would offer 20% more brightness than the previous models. The bezels on this year's iPhones are also expected to be the thinnest on any smartphone.

The iPhone 16 lineup is also expected to feature a new technology to reduce lens flare on the Pro models. For more latest updates on the iPhone 16 Pro, be sure to check out our dedicated iPhone 16 Pro news section.