Microsoft and Palantir partner to boost AI for U.S. national security

Microsoft and Palantir today announced an expanded partnership to bring cloud, AI, and analytics services to the U.S. Defense and Intelligence Community. This new suite will allow critical national security missions to leverage Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service within Palantir's AI Platforms (AIP) in Microsoft's government and classified cloud environments.

As part of this partnership, Palantir will deploy Foundry, Gotham, Apollo, and AIP in Microsoft Azure Government and in the Azure Government Secret (DoD Impact Level 6) a﻿nd Top Secret clouds. Additionally, Palantir will utilize Azure's OpenAI Service for Large Language Models in Microsoft's Secret and Top Secret environments. These services are subject to authorization and accreditation by the appropriate government agencies.

Finally, the Palantir Federal Cloud Service, which includes Palantir's Gotham, Foundry, AIP, Apollo, and FedStart Mission Manager Platforms, is now authorized to deploy on Microsoft Azure for IL5 environments.

Shyam Sankar, Chief Technology Officer of Palantir, said:

"Bringing Palantir and Microsoft capabilities to our national security apparatus is a step change in how we can support the defense and intelligence communities. Palantir AIP has pioneered the approach to operationalizing AI value – beyond chat – across the enterprise. It's our mission to deliver this software advantage, and we're thrilled to be the first industry partner to deploy Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service in classified environments."

Deb Cupp, President of Microsoft Americas, said:

"This expanded partnership between Microsoft and Palantir will help accelerate the safe, secure, and responsible deployment of advanced AI capabilities for the U.S. government. Palantir, a leader in delivering actionable insights to government, will now leverage the power of Microsoft's government and classified clouds and robust Azure OpenAI models to further develop AI innovations for national security missions."

Through this expanded partnership, Palantir and Microsoft will also provide the Defense and Intelligence Community with bootcamp experiences to trial the new services.