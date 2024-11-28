Grab these AMD 7900 XTX 24GB, 7900 XT 20GB, 7800 XT 16GB / 7600 XT 16GB Black Friday deals

Black Friday is typically a great time to buy tech products and this year too is no different either. We have had great deals on products and in this article we take a look at some of the best AMD Radeon GPU deals that are on offer.

Unfortunately for GeForce lovers, the Green team does not appear to be offering anything substantially good at the mid- to high-end segment of the market so if you will have to skip or you can also consider having a look at these Team Red cards by ditching the Green.

Red Devil 7900 XTX

Depending on the game, AMD GPUs offer competitive performance. For example, in the recently released Black Ops 6 title, Neowin saw that the cheaper 7900 XTX was able to outperform the much more expensive Nvidia RTX 4080 SUPER with ease. Hence, if you have that's one of the games you are looking to play, an AMD card is a no-brainer.

First up, we have the flagship AMD GPU, the RX 7900 XTX and it is a very compelling option with its 24GB VRAM buffer such that users can even try out some 16K texture packs in some games without worrying about saturating and overflowing the memory pool. This card generally trades blows with the 4080 Super in rasterization and is as fast as a 4070 Ti in ray tracing.

We also have the slightly less powerful 7900 XT as well which is again a powerful rasterer punching well above its weight in terms of value as it levels with RTX 4070 Ti, though in ray tracing, it is only able to match the 4060 Ti.

As we go down the stack, AMD is also offering the 16GB 7800 XT and 7600 XT at enticing prices. The latter, in particular, is a solid choice as it blows the 4060 8GB out of the water even in modern ray-traced titles that hammer VRAM. The 16GB buffer really helps.

Get the AMD GPUs at the links below:

PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Graphics Card (RX7900XTX 24G-E/OC): $839.99 (Amazon US)

PowerColor Hellhound Spectral AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Gaming Graphics Card (RX7900XTX 24G-L/OC/WHITE): $819.99 (Amazon US)

PowerColor Hellhound AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Graphics Card (RX7900XT 20G-L/OC): $620.48 (Amazon US)

XFX Speedster SWFT210 Radeon RX 7800XT Gaming Graphics Card with 16GB GDDR6 HDMI 3xDP, AMD RDNA 3 RX-78TSWFTFA: $449.99 (Amazon US)

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7600 XT Gaming OC 16G Graphics Card, 3X WINDFORCE Fans 16GB 128-bit GDDR6, GV-R76XTGAMING OC-16GD Video Card: $279.97 (Amazon US)

