Samsung could use Galaxy S24 FE's chip inside the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE

Samsung is reportedly working on an affordable Galaxy Z Flip model, purportedly called the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE. Recently, it was suggested that Samsung could introduce this model next year and it could feature a similar display as the Galaxy Z Flip7 but could differ in other aspects such as camera and processor.

Fast forward to now, we have alleged details about the processor that will power the affordable Galaxy Z Flip7 FE. According to leakster Jukanlosreve on social media platform X, Samsung could use the Exynos 2400e processor inside the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE.

For those who don't know, the Exynos 2400e is the same processor that powers the Galaxy S24 FE, launched a few months ago. The difference between the standard Exynos 2400 and Exynos 2400e suggests that the "e" model is believed to utilize IPoP (Integrated Package on Package) technology, which in simple terms, is a cost-saving method compared to the standard chipset production technology.

Z Flip FE Exynos 2400e (IPoP)

Z Flip 7 Exynos 2500



There are rumors circulating that the Exynos 2400 might be featured in the Z Flip 7, but I do not agree with this speculation. — Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) November 22, 2024

However, the Exynos 2400e processor has proved its mettle and in a ray tracing performance test, the Exynos 2400e-powered Galaxy S24 FE outperformed the iPhone 16 equipped with A18 chipset. This means that the processor packs enough juice inside to handle every day and even some resource-intensive tasks with ease.

Additionally, Jukanlosreve also claimed that the Galaxy Z Flip7 could be powered by the Exynos 2500 processor. Samsung intended to use the Exynos 2500 processor inside the Galaxy S25 series, expected to launch early next year. But the company had to go all-in with Snapdragon 8 Elite processor for the Galaxy S25 series, because of Exynos 2500's low yield.