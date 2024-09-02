Samsung could ship the Galaxy S25 series exclusively with Snapdragon chip

Samsung is speculated to launch the Galaxy S25 series next year. While details about the phones have been popping up on the internet, there is still a lot of confusion about their processors.

In July, Samsung officially confirmed that the Exynos 2500 processor will be used for flagship products, hinting that the Galaxy S25 could be powered by it. It was also rumored that similar to previous versions, Samsung might use a mix of Exynos and Snapdragon chips in the Galaxy S25 series.

There were also some rumors about Samsung introducing MediaTek chipsets in the lineup. However, the latest report by a South Korean publication, Hankyung, suggests that Samsung could ditch the Exynos processor and exclusively use the Snapdragon processor in the entire Galaxy S25 lineup. This report corroborates a previous report by Ming-Chi Kuo claiming that Qualcomm would be the sole supplier of chips for the Galaxy S25 series.

In this year's Galaxy S24 series, Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 and S24+ with Exynos 2400 processor, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra debuted with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Next year, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 and S25+ with Exynos 2500 processors, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra is anticipated to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset.

However, according to the latest information, Samsung plans to use "only the highest performance components," implying that the company could opt for the Snapdragon processor. This move could be an attempt by Samsung to address the concerns about the performance of its flagship Galaxy S-series.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is expected to be significantly more powerful (almost 30%) than its predecessor. It is tipped to include DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling)-like upscaling for games on the Samsung Galaxy S25 series.

It is rumored that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be launched with major camera upgrades. Moreover, the Galaxy S25 Ultra could be the thinnest Ultra phone from the company since the Note20 Ultra.