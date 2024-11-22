OpenAI is reportedly in talks with Samsung to use its AI features in Galaxy phones

Similar to its engagement with Apple to integrate OpenAI features into Apple Intelligence on new devices, recent reports suggest that OpenAI has also had some discussions with Samsung. OpenAI reportedly wants Samsung to use ChatGPT AI features inside Galaxy devices.

According to the South Korean publication The Korea Herald, the artificial intelligence giant OpenAI wants to pose itself as a potential challenger to Google. Google has held its position as the leader in the browser and search markets and has also doubled down its efforts to strengthen its AI capabilities.

Google has been putting its efforts into infusing AI features into its search platform and making its Gemini AI chatbot feature loaded in response to the growing feature set of ChatGPT, which is expected to be developing its answer to Google Search called SearchGPT. Besides, the company has also pushed the Advanced Voice Mode feature for all users and is testing a Live Video (Vision) feature with some beta testers.

On top of this, OpenAI has also been reported to be developing an "Operator" that could help users book flight tickets or write code using their PCs. With all this going on, the partnership between OpenAI and Samsung could significantly expand OpenAI's reach, potentially bringing its AI features to millions of devices that Galaxy AI currently powers.

If such a deal materializes between the two, Samsung may have to balance it out with Google since they have been in partnership for a long time. This is particularly relevant as Samsung is rumored to be developing AR smart glasses in collaboration with Qualcomm and Google.

Although Samsung hasn't commented on this matter, a spokesperson stated, "We are promoting an open ecosystem and remain open to collaborating with all our partners." Is this some indication of a partnership with OpenAI? Only time will tell.