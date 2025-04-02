Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch may not happen this month

If the latest report is to be believed, we might have to wait a little longer before getting our hands on Samsung's slimmest Galaxy phone—the Galaxy S25 Edge. Earlier, it was alleged that Samsung could unveil the Galaxy S25 Edge on April 16 in Korea. Then, some rumors emerged suggesting Europe could see the launch of the device a day before its home country.

However, according to ET News, Samsung has delayed the launch and is considering debuting the Galaxy S25 Edge sometime in May or June. The report adds that Samsung is keeping the launch window flexible due to the recent changes in the leadership of the MX (Mobile Experience) division.

Sources state that "the original release date was set for the 15th of this month, but internally, there was a need to reexamine the schedule. It has been confirmed that this information was also conveyed to the three mobile carriers that sell the Galaxy S25 Edge."

Additionally, it has been suggested that no separate Unpacked event will take place for the launch of the Galaxy S25 Edge. Instead, it will be done via an online event, most likely through an official newsroom blog. Moreover, the release plan was similar to that of the teaser video of the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition.

Samsung is rumored to keep the price of the Galaxy S25 Edge between the Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra. The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be priced around KRW 1.5 million (roughly $1,000) for te 256GB model. The exact reason for the launch delay hasn't been revealed, but it is likely not related to quality issues with the device.

While we wait for the Galaxy S25 Edge to officially launch, you can already grab its high-quality wallpapers from here.