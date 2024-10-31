Check out all the new features in Samsung's One UI 7 update

Recently, a glimpse of how the app-switching animation works on the One UI 7 update surfaced online, corroborating a previous leak that One UI 7 brings smoother animations. A fresh leak has emerged, highlighting all the new features the upcoming One UI 7 update is expected to bring on the supported Galaxy devices.

First off, there are the new app icons. One UI 7 has been teased multiple times to bring a fresh look to the app icons, and the latest leak confirms that. A video shows off the comparison between the old and new icons. Samsung is also expected to introduce an enhanced lockscreen with more customization options and widgets, and the latest leak highlights a smart notification management system.

Next up is the "Homework Help with Circle to Search." Google announced this feature back in May at the I/O event 2024, however, the feature will now land on Samsung phones with One UI 7 update.

With Circle to Search users will be able to quickly solve Math and Physics problems, as well as History. Google will show explainer videos and results to help students with their homework. Notably, the feature will aid in solving the problem rather than automatically solving it, all without switching apps.

Samsung is also expected to add "Parental Controls," which can be used to block certain websites and apps that may be harmful to kids. Parents will also be able to check the location of their kids, eliminating the need to rely on third-party apps for the same.

AI features are also getting a lot of improvements. Samsung is tipped to add "Live Effects" on pictures to add depth. Then users will also be able to edit portrait images using AI, and multiple AI-generated artistic effects will also be available. Moreover, there is also an "AI Zoom" feature, which makes use of Pro Visual Engine, ensuring zoomed-in images are clearer, even at 100x.

The "Sketch to Image" feature is also expected to get more options. It was first introduced with the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 and had limited options such as 3D Cartoon, Sketch, and Watercolor, but the list is expected to expand.

The "Energy Score" feature is also mentioned to get some updates. While the leak doesn't mention the changes, but adds that the user will "become more aware of your health effects and daily life."

The Samsung SDC 2024 event is all set to take place on November 21, which is when the company commences the rollout of the One UI 7 beta program.

Source and images: Android Headlines