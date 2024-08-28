TECNO shows off its tri-folding concept phone at IFA 2024 in Berlin

After being spotted multiple times in the wild, Huawei is now set to launch the world's first tri-folding phone next month. Recently, reports have surfaced that Xiaomi is also working on a tri-folding phone.

Cut to now, another Chinese company has joined the tri-folding smartphone race. TECNO recently showed off its Phantom Ultimate 2 tri-folding concept phone at the ongoing IFA (Innovation For All) 2024 (via Android Central) event in Berlin, Germany.

What sets the TECNO Phantom Ultimate 2 different apart from other tri-folding phones is that the company has implemented impressive engineering, resulting in a device that measures just 11mm when folded. For comparison, the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 measures 12.1mm when its folded.

The thicker part of the TECNO Phantom Ultimate 2 concept phone houses the cameras, speakers, and charging port. According to TECNO, they achieved a 9mm thickness by using a new hinge design. The company also claims to use "the smartphone industry’s thinnest battery cover," which measures just 0.25mm. This cover is made of "super-compressed Titan Advanced Fiber material."

Gallery: TECNO Phantom Ultimate 2 concept phone

The primary display on the TECNO Phantom Ultimate 2 measures 6.48 inches, and when unfolded, the inner display expands to 10 inches, featuring a 3K OLED panel with a 4:3 aspect ratio. In its unfolded position, the TECNO Phantom Ultimate 2 looks like an Android tablet.

An interesting feature of the TECNO Phantom Ultimate 2 is that rather than simply folding and unfolding actions, the phone includes multiple folding angles for added versatility. TECNO has demonstrated multiple examples of this versatility, wherein in one instance 1/3rd of the phone is lying flat on the table with its other two screens positioned in a laptop-like position.

Another variation shows the device's two displays forming a triangle with one screen lying flat on the bench, making it ideal for media consumption. TECNO has optimized the software to take full advantage of the different folding configurations. The company revealed that both hinges have been tested to support up to 300,000 folds.

Since it is a concept device, TECNO hasn't revealed any specifications of the device and also did not mention when it will launch the phone. But after seeing a slight wave of tri-folding phones, it may not take too long for TECNO to launch its tri-folding device.