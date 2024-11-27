Here are more alleged images of the Galaxy S25 Ultra and One UI 7 for you to ponder

After appearing in an alleged hands-on video and dummy unit leaks, new images of the purported Galaxy S25 Ultra have emerged. The photos reveal more details about the upcoming device, including its rounded corners, which have been rumored for a while.

The images were obtained from an unidentified leaker by Redditor, GamingMK (via Android Authority). Surprisingly, the original leaker has since deleted the Reddit account for some reason. The leaked images match the device shown in a recently leaked hands-on video. While the earlier leak did not show the bottom of the device, these new photos give us more details.

We get to see a USB-C port at the bottom, a speaker grill, a SIM card tray, and S-Pen. In another image, the phone is shown to be plugged into a charger, highlighting the NowBar feature, part of the One UI 7 update. The feature displays live notifications on the lock screen with a pill-shaped interface. It offers live notifications for Google Maps directions, countdown timers, and health tracking features.

Furthermore, the leaked images also show the corner of the device, giving us a closer look at the minimal bezel of the phone. The leaker also shared some details about the One UI 7 skin as well, which we have already seen before.

We can see the split notification and Quick settings panel, the app drawer with a bottom search bar and new icons, and the new battery indicator. There is also a glimpse at the new camera UI. Of course, these are barely scratching the surface of the One UI 7 skin. We have a list of all the features the One UI 7 update is expected to bring along with a list of One UI 7-supported devices.