Samsung's Galaxy S27's Exynos processor reportedly is already in development

We recently came up with a report suggesting that Samsung might have finally settled for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset for the entire Galaxy S25 series, slated to launch next year. There were rumors that Samsung could launch the Galaxy S25 and S25+ with the MediaTek chipset, and keep the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset exclusive to the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

However, later a report suggested that the MediaTek chipset would be powering the Galaxy S25 FE and Samsung will decide on the Exynos process by the end of this month. But the latest report suggests that not only the Exynos 2500 processor but Samsung has purportedly canceled the Exynos 2600 processor as well, and has started working on the Galaxy S27's Exynos 2700 processor.

According to a report by South Korean publication SEDaily (via Jukanlosreve on X), the purported Exynos 2700 processor is codenamed "Ulysses" and will be manufactured using Samsung's 2nm (SF2P) process. The second-generation process is said to have supposedly already gone under initial development, with mass production likely to begin in 2026. The report adds that Samsung is aiming to increase its performance by 12% compared to the previous generation reduce power consumption by 25% and also reduce its size by 8%.

The report mentions that (upon translation), "With the recent yield issues with the 'Exynos 2500' and the process of developing its own mobile application processor (AP) not going smoothly, Samsung Electronics is expected to use this product to restore its pride." Furthermore, it is claimed that the Samsung Foundry division is "is currently printing test chips and verifying the process design to advance the process."

Meanwhile, Samsung's Taiwanese counterpart, TSMC, is also ramping up the 2nm mass production as it is also tipped to supply 2nm processors for the Apple iPhone 18 series. For now, we would advise you to take this information with a pinch of salt.