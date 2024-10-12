Latest tip suggests MediaTek Dimensity chip may power Galaxy S25 FE instead of Galaxy S25

Confusion about the supposed processor inside next year's flagship Galaxy S25 series is reaching a new high. It all began with a rumor that suggested that Samsung was eyeing to introduce MediaTek chipset in its flagship smartphone lineup.

Leaks then indicated that only the top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 gen 4 or Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. As per the reports, Samsung was rumored to ditch the Exynos 2500 processor due to yield issues, and the standard Galaxy S25 and S25+ models will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity, likely the Dimensity 9400 processor.

Now, a fresh rumor has added both clarity and more confusion. According to tipster Jukanlosreve on social media platform X, Samsung, and MediaTek have decided to use the Dimensity processor inside the Galaxy S25 FE instead of the standard Galaxy S25 and S25+ models. The FE devices are toned-down versions of the flagship phones, bringing the best of both the standard and plus variants. Similar to this year's FE phone, the Galaxy S25 FE is expected to be launched at the back end of 2025.

[Exclusive] The negotiations between Samsung and MediaTek, which initially aimed to include the Dimensity chip in the Galaxy S25, have shifted to placing the Dimensity chip in the S25 FE instead. The S25 will exclusively use Snapdragon chips. — Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) October 11, 2024

As mentioned above, some reports suggest that the low yield with the Exynos 2500 processor is the reason for ditching the SoC in the Galaxy S25 series. It was also reported that Samsung may keep the Exynos processor away from its flagship products until the processor reaches its full potential and becomes competitive with other flagship processors.

Moreover, Samsung likely doesn't want to release an underbaked product. Flagship devices must offer flagship performance, and if the Exynos processor isn't ready, then it would be wise to introduce the proven MediaTek Dimensity processors in its devices.

Recently, it was reported that Samsung has supposedly forecasted to produce 22 million units of the Galaxy S25 series. Out of the 22 million, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will take the lead and the company could produce 11 million units of the device, since the device is expected to introduce major changes in terms of design, display, cameras, performance, and more.