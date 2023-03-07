Sid Meier's Civilization VI leads Xbox Game Pass March arrivals

Microsoft is once again expanding the games inside of its Xbox Game Pass subscription services, and the first wave of titles incoming in March just got revealed. Sid Meier's Civilization VI is the highlight of this one, with Firaxis Games' hugely popular turn-based strategy 4X experience incoming right as a sequel announcement drops.

Here's everything that was unveiled today:

Guilty Gear -Strive- (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now Dead Space 2 (Cloud) EA Play – March 9

(Cloud) EA Play – March 9 Dead Space 3 (Cloud) EA Play – March 9

(Cloud) EA Play – March 9 Valheim (Game Preview) (Console) – March 14

(Game Preview) (Console) – March 14 Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 16

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 16 Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition (Console and PC) – March 21

Xbox Game Pass also made an appearance during yesterday's Paradox Announcement Showcase, with two games receiving day-one launch status on the services: Cities: Skylines II and The Lamplighters League.

At the same time, a bunch of games are leaving Game Pass on March 15:

F1 2020 (Console) EA Play

Goat Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Kentucky Route Zero (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Paradise Killer (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Undertale (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Young Souls (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games (Cloud, Console, and PC)

There are more than a few hits listed on there, so be sure to finish up any remaining playthroughs before the games are taken out off the library next week. Keep in mind Xbox Game Pass subscribers also receive a 20% discount when purchasing games to keep while they are still included in the library.

With the first wave done, expect to see the second announcement of the month with more Xbox console, PC, and cloud titles on March 21.