Your Slack channel may soon let you write replies using ChatGPT

Slack remains one of the most popular online meeting and text chat services for businesses. However, the next message you get from a team member via Slack may get an assist from a chatbot. Today, Slack's parent company Salesforce announced the Slack app for ChatGPT. It will use the large language model from its developer OpenAI in a number of ways.

The app, which is currently in beta, will include the following features:

Get up to speed faster on channels or threads: with AI-powered conversation summaries help users quickly catch up on what’s happening. Instantly find answers on any project or topic: with AI-powered research tools, users can learn and build expertise faster right from Slack — whether they’re researching best practices, prospecting a new account, and more. Draft messages in seconds to communicate with customers and teams: with AI-powered writing assistance, users can spend less time crafting replies, status updates, and meeting notes — and more time putting the plan in action.

Salesforce also says that the Slack ChatGPT app won't be used to train ChatGPT's language model in the interest of online safety and security. Businesses who want to try it out can sign up for the beta wait list at OpenAI's website.

Today's announcement was part of Salesforce's reveal of its own Einstein GPT AI service. It's being made to give business and enterprise customers access to generative AI features. It will certainly have to compete with Microsoft, which just announced Dynamics 365 Copilot service with its own business themed AI features.