Spring is in the air with the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus yellow color option

Apple is giving people who are still waiting to get an iPhone 14 a new opportunity. Just a couple of weeks ahead of the start of spring, Apple has announced the new yellow color version for both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

This is the first model in Apple's iOS smartphone series to get a yellow color option since the iPhone 11. It joins the previous Midnight, Starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, Blue, and Purple colors for those phones. Sadly, the yellow color won't be made available for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. Pre-orders for the new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus begin on March 10, and they will officially go on sale on March 14.

Besides the yellow iPhone 14, Apple also announced that the phone's Emergency SOS feature will be added later this March for residents of Austria, Belgium, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It's already available in the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, and the U.K. It allows the phone to access satellites if Wi-Fi or cellular connections are not available so the owner can send messages to emergency services.