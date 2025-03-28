So this is how the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 FE will look different from the Galaxy Z Flip7

It was recently reported that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 will feature a full-screen cover display, similar to the Moto Razr Ultra phones. Samsung is expected to ditch the folder-style cover display in this year's Z Flip model. However, that may not be entirely true, as a fresh report suggests that the folder-style display may not be gone after all.

Leaker Max Jambor on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), claims that while the Galaxy Z Flip7 will feature a full-screen cover display, the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, bearing the model name "BR7," will be equipped with a folder-style cover display, similar to the one on the Galaxy Z Flip6. This information goes in line with the tip that display analyst Ross Young shared back in January.

The upcoming Z Flip7’s cover display looks great! Finally, we get a full-screen cover display.



The B7R, however, still uses the current cover screen shape pic.twitter.com/gsKCSVK0ay — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) March 27, 2025

While this could be done to trim down the price of the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, as it is a more affordable model of its elder sibling, not everything's bad with the Galaxy Z Flip6's folder-style display. For starters, it is a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 2640x1080 pixel resolution. Plus, it offers a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2,600 nits peak brightness for HDR content. This is good enough for all the limited content consumption Samsung currently allows on the cover display.

Additionally, the device is expected to be powered by the Exynos 2400e processor, the same one found inside the Galaxy S24 FE. There is no information available about the pricing of the device, but it should debut sometime in Q3 of this year.