A future PlayStation version of Palworld may have been hinted at by PocketPair

Since it launched in late January, PocketPair's popular survival game Palworld has been exclusively available on Xbox for consoles, along with its PC version. Now a post from one of PocketPair's team members has launched lots of online speculation that the Xbox console exclusive for Palworld might be nearing its end.

In a post on X, the global community manager for PocketPair posted green, black, and white colored hearts on each side of the word "Palworld" and then added a blue colored heart.

🖤💚🤍Palworld🤍💚🖤



I want to add more hearts, but not sure what colour would fit...hmm...how about....



🖤💚🤍💙Palworld💙🤍💚🖤



Looks good I think!



👀 — Bucky | Palworld (@Bucky_cm) June 22, 2024

Fans of the game have interpreted online that the green heart symbolizes Xbox, the black-colored version is Steam or perhaps the Steam Deck portable gaming PC, and the white color is PC. Therefore, many believe the blue-colored heart represents the PlayStation platform, which has used blue as its primary color since its inception.

If this speculation on this X post is indeed accurate, it would not be much of a surprise as Microsoft likely only had a timed exclusive with Palworld on the Xbox platform. It has certainly been a huge benefit for the company. It quickly became the biggest third-party launch in the history of Xbox Game Pass. In February, one month after the game's launch, PocketPair stated Palworld had 25 million players, including 10 million on Xbox consoles.

PocketPair recently started testing dedicated servers for the Xbox version of Palworld via the Xbox Insider Program. On June 27, it will launch its first major free content update for the game. The Sakurajima Update will include a new island, a new oil rig stronghold, new "Pals" to train, a new raid, and the official launch of the Xbox dedicated server support.