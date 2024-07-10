Microsoft Loop's Copilot integration can transform blank pages into structured documents

Last May, Microsoft confirmed via its Microsoft 365 Roadmap page that Copilot integration was coming to Microsoft Loop. Yesterday, Microsoft began rolling out this Copilot integration in private preview to Microsoft Loop users. Copilot in Loop can help users create content in the following ways:

Create a new page from scratch using a text prompt.

Reuse and modify an existing Loop template.

Reuse and modify an existing Loop page.

Copilot for Microsoft 365 in Loop can help you get started with brainstorming, content drafting, and more.

Currently, Copilot in Loop is only aware of what is written in the Copilot block. The content Copilot creates is not grounded on the surrounding page content or linked content.

Copilot integration in Microsoft Loop will soon be available to all enterprise users with Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365 license. In addition, a Microsoft 365 E3 or E5 license is required to purchase a Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365 license. Customers with Microsoft 365 F3 and F1, Office 365 E1, Business Basic, and more will also be eligible to purchase Copilot for Microsoft 365 in the coming weeks.

Apart from Microsoft Loop, Copilot is also available in other popular Microsoft 365 apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and others.

For example, Copilot in Excel can help you analyze and explore data. Copilot in Word can write, edit, summarize, and create text content. Copilot in PowerPoint can convert your ideas into presentations. Copilot in Outlook can summarize lengthy email threads. Copilot in Teams can help you run more effective meetings by summarizing discussions and more.

Copilot integration in these apps offers real-time intelligent assistance to improve the productivity of users.

Copilot combines the power of large language models (LLMs) with your data in the Microsoft Graph—your calendar, emails, chats, documents, meetings, and more—and the Microsoft 365 apps to turn your words into the most powerful productivity tool on the planet. And it does so within our existing commitments to data security and privacy in the enterprise.

With its continued expansion across the Microsoft 365 suite, Copilot is changing the way users work, creating more efficient and engaging experiences for everyone.