Spotify 'Recents' feature will save your listening history for up to 90 days

After introducing the "Spotify for Authors" feature, which provides tools, statistics, redemption codes, and more for audiobook creators, the music streaming platform is now adding another feature that makes it easier to go back to what you were listening to a couple of months ago.

Spotify is adding a new "Recents" tab that keeps track of songs, audiobooks, or podcasts that you've been listening to. This feature keeps track of the content that you have interacted with for up to 90 days. Reportedly, the Spotify "Recents" tab also keeps track of your saved content on the platform.

Finding past content that you have been listening to in the past can be a bit difficult on Spotify, as its recommendations are usually spot on. Users will need to tap on their profile picture and choose "Recents," where they will find their recent plays and saved content.

Spotify explains (via Engadget), "picking up a paused podcast, finding last week’s earworm or finally playing that saved album or audiobook," will get easier with the new tab. It is worth noting that with the arrival of the "Recents" tab on Spotify, one of the tabs in the group is also bidding goodbye. Notably, the "Recents" tab replaces the "Listening History" tab.

The best part about this new change is that it will be available for free and Premium subscribers. Spotify also adds that users will be able to access the "Recents" page by scrolling down in the home feed. The new update is rolling out for both Android and iOS users, but since it is gradually rolling out, it may take a while to be available for all users.