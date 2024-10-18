Instagram adds a quick and easy way to add songs to Spotify library

Instagram recently announced an update to the profile card, which now shows a QR code and username. Users can also add a name, photo, display name, pronouns, bio, favorite song, occupation, website links, and even choose a custom background image. Another update is now available for Instagram users, which will be much appreciated by music lovers.

Instagram and Spotify, in collaboration, are rolling out a new update for both apps that brings an impressive integration. Instagram users can now easily add the songs that they like to their Spotify library with just a simple tap.

In a statement to 9To5Mac, Spotify said, "We know that music is all around you and sometimes that means right on your social media feed. That’s why beginning today, Spotify is excited to unveil a new integration with Instagram that makes it even easier to capture and instantly add songs to Spotify from Instagram with just one simple tap."

This feature comes in handy when a user views a post or Story on Instagram with a song and likes it. Not only will users now get more information about the song upon tapping it, but they can also add it to Spotify without leaving the social media app. A new "Add" button appears right next to the player that previews the song on Instagram.

Notably, to use this feature, users need to link their Spotify account with their Instagram account. The added songs are available to listen to in the "Liked Songs" playlist and also in the "Your Library" tab. The new feature is available for both iOS and Android users.

About this latest feature, Spotify said, "At Spotify, we’re always looking for new ways to create a deeper connection between artists and fans, and with this Instagram integration we’re introducing new ways for users to discover more of their favorite artists and tracks."

While this may seem like a great feature, the popular short video platform TikTok already offers a similar feature that works with Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.