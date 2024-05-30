Surface Go 3 gets new firmware with Device Manager fixes and security patches

Microsoft's entry-level tablet, the Surface Go 3, has picked up a new firmware update. The May 2024 release is here to resolve a bug with unknown devices in Device Manager and patch several security vulnerabilities. Namely, the update patches INTEL-SA-00950, which is a processor vulnerability that allows for potential privilege escalation or denial of service (physical access to the target device is required to exploit the vulnerability).

What is new in the May 2024 firmware update for the Surface Go 3?

The following update is available for Surface Go 3 devices running Windows 10 October 2022 Update, Version 22H2, or greater. Addresses a potential security vulnerability related to Intel® Security Advisory INTEL-TA-00950.

Addresses pre-boot (PXE) security vulnerability.

Resolves an issue where Device Manager in Windows displays an unidentified or disconnected device.

Addresses an issue that prevented DFCI removal via network.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - Firmware - 7.55.8454.9750 Surface TPM - Firmware Surface - Firmware - 13.108.143.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware Intel - Software Component - 1.70.101.0 Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components Intel - System - 2334.5.1.0 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface #1 - System devices

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Go 3 Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer Update Size 561MB (manual installation only) Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps to install and does not contain any known bugs. Device supported until October 5, 2027

You can download the latest firmware update for the Surface Go 3 in Settings > Windows Update. Alternatively, go to the official Surface support website and get a manual installation package. As a reminder, Surface firmware updates are non-uninstallable, so always back up important data before updating your devices.