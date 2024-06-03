Microsoft fixes a bug preventing Surface Laptop Go 2 from restarting in the latest firmware

The second-generation Surface Laptop Go has received a new firmware update with important security fixes and device-specific improvements. With the latest update, Microsoft resolved a bug preventing the device restart upon holding the power button and improved wireless connectivity stability.
Here is the changelog for the latest Surface Laptop Go 2 firmware update:
The following update is available for Surface Laptop Go 2 devices running Windows 10 October 2022 Update, Version 22H2, or greater.
Improvements and fixes:
Addresses a potential security vulnerability related to Intel® Security Advisories INTEL-SA-00923, INTEL-SA-00929 & INTEL-SA-00950.
Addresses pre-boot (PXE) and other security vulnerabilities.
Extends device security certificate authority.
Addresses a concern that was preventing the device to reset by holding the power button.
Improves the stability of Wi-Fi during Reset/Recovery.
Here is the list of new drivers:
|Windows Update Name
|Windows Device Manager
|Intel - System - 2334.5.1.0
|Intel(R) Management Engine Interface - System devices
|Intel - Software Component - 1.70.101.0
|Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components
|Surface - Firmware - 15.0.2473.3
|Surface ME - Firmware
|Surface - Firmware - 26.102.143.0
|
Surface UEFI - Firmware
|Surface - Firmware - 7.55.8454.9750
|Surface TPM - Firmware
|Intel - net - 22.230.0.8
|
Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX200 160MHz - Network adapters
|Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 22.230.0.2
|Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth(R) - Bluetooth
|Surface - Firmware - 6.100.139.0
|Surface System Aggregator - Firmware
Here is extra information about the release:
|Supported Configurations
|Surface Laptop Go 2
|Supported Windows Versions
|
Windows 10 version 22H2 and newer
|Update Size
|470 MB (manual installation only)
|Additional Steps
|The update does not require extra steps before or after installation. There are also no known bugs.
|Device supported until
|October 13, 2024
Microsoft is distributing Surface firmware updates over Windows Update. Therefore, if you want to get the latest fixes, head to Settings > Windows Update and press "Check for updates." There are also cumulative packages for manual installation available on the official Surface support website.
