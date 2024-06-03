Microsoft fixes a bug preventing Surface Laptop Go 2 from restarting in the latest firmware

The second-generation Surface Laptop Go has received a new firmware update with important security fixes and device-specific improvements. With the latest update, Microsoft resolved a bug preventing the device restart upon holding the power button and improved wireless connectivity stability.

Here is the changelog for the latest Surface Laptop Go 2 firmware update:

The following update is available for Surface Laptop Go 2 devices running Windows 10 October 2022 Update, Version 22H2, or greater. Improvements and fixes: Addresses a potential security vulnerability related to Intel® Security Advisories INTEL-SA-00923, INTEL-SA-00929 & INTEL-SA-00950.

Addresses pre-boot (PXE) and other security vulnerabilities.

Extends device security certificate authority.

Addresses a concern that was preventing the device to reset by holding the power button.

Improves the stability of Wi-Fi during Reset/Recovery.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Intel - System - 2334.5.1.0 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface - System devices Intel - Software Component - 1.70.101.0 Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components Surface - Firmware - 15.0.2473.3 Surface ME - Firmware Surface - Firmware - 26.102.143.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware Surface - Firmware - 7.55.8454.9750 Surface TPM - Firmware Intel - net - 22.230.0.8 Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX200 160MHz - Network adapters Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 22.230.0.2 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth(R) - Bluetooth Surface - Firmware - 6.100.139.0 Surface System Aggregator - Firmware

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Laptop Go 2 Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 22H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer Update Size 470 MB (manual installation only) Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps before or after installation. There are also no known bugs. Device supported until October 13, 2024

Microsoft is distributing Surface firmware updates over Windows Update. Therefore, if you want to get the latest fixes, head to Settings > Windows Update and press "Check for updates." There are also cumulative packages for manual installation available on the official Surface support website.