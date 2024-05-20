Surface Laptop Go 3 gets fixes for screen flickering and Wi-Fi improvements

If you have a Surface Laptop Go 3, one of Microsoft's entry-level computers, and your device is irritating you with screen flickering, the latest firmware update is here to save your day. The May 2024 release is now available for download with display fixes, security patches, and network improvements.

What is new in the May 2024 firmware update for the Surface Laptop Go 3?

Improvements and fixes: Addresses a potential security vulnerability related to Intel® Security Advisories INTEL-SA-00923, INTEL-SA-00929 & INTEL-SA-00950.

Addresses pre-boot (PXE) security vulnerability.

Fixes a flickering or screen flashing issue when the device is connected to Surface Dock 2.

Improves device connectivity to Wi-Fi and addresses concerns regarding Bluetooth pairing when device is on standby.

Addresses security vulnerabilities related to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to secure devices from a potential threat.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - Extension - 6.16.8.0 Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update - Extensions Intel - net - 23.30.0.6 Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz - Network adapters Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 23.30.0.3 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth(R) - Bluetooth Intel - System - 2334.5.1.0 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface - System devices Intel - SoftwareComponent - 1.70.101.0 Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Laptop Go 3 Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 22H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website (manual installation) Update Size 551MB (manual installation only) Known Issues The update does not contain any known issues Device Supported Until October 3, 2029

You can update your Surface Laptop Go 3 in the Settings app. Alternatively, go to the official Surface Support website and download a manual update package, which contains all the previous fixes and improvements.