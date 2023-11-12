Surface Pro 9, Studio 2, and Book 3 updated with keyboard fixes and performance improvements

The November 2023 firmware update is now available for the Surface Pro 9 5G, Surface Studio 2, and Surface Book 3. It introduces performance and camera improvements, keyboard fixes, and Wi-Fi enhancements. In addition, the update patches security issues.

What is new in the Surface Pro 9 5G November 2023 firmware update?

Improves system performance and stability, and addresses system bugcheck.

Addresses issue with device activity while keyboard is closed.

Improves Wi-Fi performance and stability.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Driver Version Device Manager 30.0.3741.8500 Qualcomm(R) Adreno(TM) 8cx Gen 3 - Extensions 3.118.11.0 Surface Radio Monitor - System devices 17.4.235.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware 71.0.0.40 Surface SMF - Firmware 30.0.3820.3000 Qualcomm(R) Adreno(TM) 8cx Gen 3 - Display adapters 1.0.3851.4800 Qualcomm WCN685x Wi-Fi 6E Dual Band Simultaneous (DBS) WiFiCx Network Adapter - Network adapters 1.0.3741.8500 Qualcomm(R) Audio DSP Subsystem Device - System devices 1.0.3741.8500 Qualcomm(R) Compute DSP Subsystem Device - System devices 1.0.3741.8500 Qualcomm(R) Secure Processor Subsystem Device - System devices 1.0.3741.8500 Qualcomm(R) Subsystem Dependency Device - System devices

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro 9 5G Supported Windows Versions Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps. Known Issues The update does not contain known issues.

The Surface Pro 9 with the SQ3 processor will be supported until October 25, 2028.

What is new in the Surface Book 3 November 2023 firmware update?

Improves device camera performance and stability.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Intel – Camera - 42.18362.3.12043 Intel(R) TGL AVStream Camera 2500 - Cameras Intel Corporation – System - 42.18362.3.12043 Intel(R) Control Logic - System devices Intel(R) Imaging Signal Processor - System devices Surface - Extension - 42.18362.3.12043 Surface Camera Front - Extension Intel Corporation – System - 42.18362.3.12043 Surface Camera Front - System devices Surface - Extension - 42.18362.3.12043 Surface Camera Rear - Extension Intel Corporation – System - 42.18362.3.12043 Surface Camera Rear - System devices Surface - Extension - 42.18362.3.12043 Surface IR Camera Front - Extension Intel Corporation – System - 42.18362.3.12043 Surface IR Camera Front - System devices

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations 13-inch Surface Book 3

15-inch Surface Book 3 Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 22H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website (manual installation) Update Size 1.7GB (manual installation only) Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps. Known Issues The update does not contain known issues.

The third-generation Surface Book 3 will remain supported until April 1, 2025.

What is new in the Surface Studio 2 November 2023 firmware update?

This update addresses a potential security vulnerability related to Intel® Security Advisory INTEL-SA-00783, addressing CVE-2022-36392.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Intel - Software Component - 1.66.712.0 Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components Intel - System - 2251.4.2.0 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface - System devices Surface - Firmware - 11.8.94.4494 Surface ME - Firmware Surface - Firmware - 536.806.768.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Studio 2 Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 22H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website (manual installation) Update Size 630MB (manual installation only) Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps. Known Issues The update does not contain known issues.

The Surface Studio 2 will remain supported until October 2, 2024