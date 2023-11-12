Surface Pro 9, Studio 2, and Book 3 updated with keyboard fixes and performance improvements

The November 2023 firmware update is now available for the Surface Pro 9 5G, Surface Studio 2, and Surface Book 3. It introduces performance and camera improvements, keyboard fixes, and Wi-Fi enhancements. In addition, the update patches security issues.
What is new in the Surface Pro 9 5G November 2023 firmware update?
-
Improves system performance and stability, and addresses system bugcheck.
-
Addresses issue with device activity while keyboard is closed.
-
Improves Wi-Fi performance and stability.
Here is the list of new drivers:
|Driver Version
|Device Manager
|
30.0.3741.8500
|Qualcomm(R) Adreno(TM) 8cx Gen 3 - Extensions
|3.118.11.0
|Surface Radio Monitor - System devices
|17.4.235.0
|Surface UEFI - Firmware
|71.0.0.40
|Surface SMF - Firmware
|30.0.3820.3000
|Qualcomm(R) Adreno(TM) 8cx Gen 3 - Display adapters
|
1.0.3851.4800
|Qualcomm WCN685x Wi-Fi 6E Dual Band Simultaneous (DBS) WiFiCx Network Adapter - Network adapters
|1.0.3741.8500
|Qualcomm(R) Audio DSP Subsystem Device - System devices
|1.0.3741.8500
|Qualcomm(R) Compute DSP Subsystem Device - System devices
|1.0.3741.8500
|Qualcomm(R) Secure Processor Subsystem Device - System devices
|1.0.3741.8500
|Qualcomm(R) Subsystem Dependency Device - System devices
Here is extra information about the release:
|Supported Configurations
|Surface Pro 9 5G
|Supported Windows Versions
|Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer
|How to get the update
|Windows Update
|Additional Steps
|The update does not require extra steps.
|Known Issues
|The update does not contain known issues.
The Surface Pro 9 with the SQ3 processor will be supported until October 25, 2028.
What is new in the Surface Book 3 November 2023 firmware update?
- Improves device camera performance and stability.
Here is the list of new drivers:
|Windows Update Name
|Windows Device Manager
|Intel – Camera - 42.18362.3.12043
|Intel(R) TGL AVStream Camera 2500 - Cameras
|Intel Corporation – System - 42.18362.3.12043
|Intel(R) Control Logic - System devices
|Intel(R) Imaging Signal Processor - System devices
|Surface - Extension - 42.18362.3.12043
|Surface Camera Front - Extension
|Intel Corporation – System - 42.18362.3.12043
|Surface Camera Front - System devices
|Surface - Extension - 42.18362.3.12043
|Surface Camera Rear - Extension
|Intel Corporation – System - 42.18362.3.12043
|Surface Camera Rear - System devices
|Surface - Extension - 42.18362.3.12043
|Surface IR Camera Front - Extension
|Intel Corporation – System - 42.18362.3.12043
|Surface IR Camera Front - System devices
Here is extra information about the release:
|Supported Configurations
|13-inch Surface Book 3
15-inch Surface Book 3
|Supported Windows Versions
|Windows 10 version 22H2 and newer
Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer
|How to get the update
|Windows Update
Surface Support website (manual installation)
|Update Size
|1.7GB (manual installation only)
|Additional Steps
|The update does not require extra steps.
|Known Issues
|The update does not contain known issues.
The third-generation Surface Book 3 will remain supported until April 1, 2025.
What is new in the Surface Studio 2 November 2023 firmware update?
- This update addresses a potential security vulnerability related to Intel® Security Advisory INTEL-SA-00783, addressing CVE-2022-36392.
Here is the list of new drivers:
|Windows Update Name
|Windows Device Manager
|Intel - Software Component - 1.66.712.0
|Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components
|Intel - System - 2251.4.2.0
|Intel(R) Management Engine Interface - System devices
|Surface - Firmware - 11.8.94.4494
|Surface ME - Firmware
|Surface - Firmware - 536.806.768.0
|Surface UEFI - Firmware
Here is extra information about the release:
|Supported Configurations
|Surface Studio 2
|Supported Windows Versions
|Windows 10 version 22H2 and newer
Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer
|How to get the update
|Windows Update
Surface Support website (manual installation)
|Update Size
|630MB (manual installation only)
|Additional Steps
|The update does not require extra steps.
|Known Issues
|The update does not contain known issues.
The Surface Studio 2 will remain supported until October 2, 2024
0 Comments - Add comment