Surface Pro 9 gets fixes for screen rotation, 'battery not genuine' error, and more

The November 2023 firmware update is now available for the Surface Pro 9 powered by Intel processors. The latest release addresses screen rotation issues, fixes the "battery not genuine" error message, improves stability when connected to docks and external displays, plus patches the stuck Surface logo on boot.

Note: this update does not apply to the Surface Pro 9 with the Microsoft SQ3 processor.

What is new in the Surface Pro 9 November 2023 firmware update?

Addresses screen rotation issue.

Resolves "battery not genuine" notification.

Improves stability when attached to Surface Docks.

Improves external display connection stability.

Resolves a device booting to Surface logo issue.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - Extension - 6.196.139.0 Microsoft Devices Telemetry Service - Extension Surface - Firmware - 2.26.4.0 Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt (TM) 4 Dock Firmware Update - Firmware Surface - Extension - 6.10.137.0 Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update - Extension Surface - System - 6.204.139.0 Surface Integration Service - System devices Surface - Firmware - 6.101.139.0 Surface System Aggregator - Firmware

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro 9 with Intel processors Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website (manual installation) Note: Surface firmware updates are non-uninstallable, so back up important data before proceeding. Update Size 741MB (manual installation only) Additional Steps The update does not require additional steps before or after installation. Known Issues The update does not contain known issues or bugs.

Surface Pro 9 with Intel and ARM processors will be supported until October 25, 2028. It is Microsoft's current flagship Windows 11 tablet, and you can pick one starting at $999 on Amazon US or the Microsoft Store.

As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.