The Finals open beta test has a temporary login queue while it works to add more servers

Developer Embark surprised many gamers this week when it announced Wednesday it would launch an open beta test for its upcoming free-to-play multiplayer shooter The Finals, starting on Thursday, October 26. It surprised people even more when the team said it would launch the open beta on the Xbox Series X and S consoles and the PS5 in addition to the PC via Steam.

Well, that open beta test is now live, and it's proven to be very popular so far. The Steam game charts show The Finals as the 7th most played game on Valve's service at the moment, with over 137,000 players online as of this writing.

In fact, the game has become so popular, according to Embark, that the team is trying its best to quickly increase its server capacity. In a post on the official X (formerly Twitter) account for The Finals, the team says it has put in a "temporary login queue" for the game while it works to add more servers to the game to keep up with the demand.

🛠️ Contestants! We're working on expanding our OPEN BETA capacity, here is an update from the team 🛠️ pic.twitter.com/gDjIt03lyu — THE FINALS (@reachthefinals) October 27, 2023

There's no word on how long this login queue will last, but the open beta test is scheduled to last until November 5, so there should be plenty of time to get more servers online so everyone who wants to play should be able to play without having to wait very long.

The Finals, running on Unreal Engine 5, is a multiplayer team shooter taking place in a virtual world sometime in the future, where players battle each other in city-style arenas with highly destructible environments. There's no word on when the game will officially launch after its current open beta test ends.