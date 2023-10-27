1TB WD Blue SN570, WD_BLACK P40, and My Passport SSDs available at great discounts on Amazon

In the world of online shopping, Amazon has been a go-to place for many for amazing deals. Although recently, great deals have become a bit scarcer, we've unearthed a few noteworthy ones.

While they may not hit record lows, these deals from Western Digital still offer excellent value. Furthermore, these are particularly appealing if you don't need a lot of storage space, as they come in a convenient 1TB size.

Amazon is offering a trio of Western Digital SSD options to cater to diverse needs. The WD BLUE SN570 boasts impressive read speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s, remarkable reliability features, and a space-saving M.2 2280 form factor.

1TB WD Blue SN570 NVMe Internal Solid State Drive (Gen3 x4 PCIe 8Gb/s, M.2 2280, Up to 3,500 MB/s): $47 (Amazon US)

My Passport, on the other hand, embraces blazing fast NVMe technology with read speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000 MB/s. It also comes with 256-bit AES hardware encryption, making it an ideal choice for data security. It has also been designed to withstand shocks and drops of up to 6.5ft.

1TB Western Digital My Passport Portable External Solid State Drive (Sturdy and Blazing Fast, Password Protection with Hardware Encryption): $74.99 (Amazon US)

WD_BLACK P40 features customizable RGB lighting and a high-speed USB 3.2 Gen2x2 interface with speeds of up to 2,000MB/s. This drive also comes in a a shock-resistant structure that can survive drops of up to two meters.

1TB Western Digital P40 Game Drive SSD (Up to 2,000MB/s, RGB Lighting, Portable External Solid State Drive , Compatible with Playstation, Xbox, PC, & Mac): $104.99 (Amazon US)

Furthermore, you can also check out other SSD deals from Seagate, Crucial, and Samsung. For hard disk drives, you can head over to our HDD deals section to see if anything from there matches your requirements.

If this is not what you want, you can also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK, or visit our Deals section to see if you find some other great deals.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.