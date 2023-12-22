The Finals hits the 10 million player mark since launch; new update adds holiday content

It's been 15 days since developer Embark and publisher Nexon officially launched its destruction-heavy free-to-play multiplayer shooter The Finals on December 7. Today, Embark announced on its official X (formerly Twitter account) that 10 million people have played the game since the launch on the PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 consoles.

To all you 10 million contestants (!) who have entered the arena since launch — a huge THANK YOU!

❤️#REACHTHEFINALS pic.twitter.com/gD8uzWlE5f — THE FINALS (@reachthefinals) December 22, 2023

There's no word on how many gamers have played The Finals on each platform. However, the stats on Steam shows that the PC version of the game is still in the top 10 of most-played games on Valve's service, with well over 100,000 concurrent gamers online.

In an email press release, Rob Runesson, Executive Producer of The Finals stated:

We’re so humbled and excited by the response from the community so far – 10 million players this soon is something we never could have dreamed of. We will continue to improve and add to the experience, and make sure we keep surprising our community for years to come.

Embark has been busy updating the game since it launched 15 days ago. The latest 1.4.0 update was released earlier this week. It has quite a few balance changes for the game's various weapons, gadgets and abilities. It also has a few movement changes and some user interface improvements.

Along with the update, The Finals has also launched its first online event. Since its the holiday season, players can expect a free gift to be added to their inventory. There are also some new and free holiday-themed cosmetics to snap up. Finally, the Monaco multiplayer map has got some snowy effects for players to check out. Embark says it has plans for more content for Season 1 of The Finals in early 2024.