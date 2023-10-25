The Finals open beta begins the destruction October 26 for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5

We've been keeping an eye out on the development of the free-to-play multiplayer shooter The Finals for the last several months. Developer Embark and publisher Nexon have held two closed beta events, one in March and one in June, for the game on the PC via Steam. Today, as part of Microsoft's Xbox Partner Preview Showcase, it was revealed that an open beta for The Finals will begin very, very soon.

How soon? How about tomorrow, October 26? The game will also make its console debut as the open beta will be released for Microsoft's Xbox Series X|S and Sony's PS5 consoles in addition to the PC.

In case you are not familiar, The Finals is an FPS game set in a future world where players enter virtual arenas where they battle it out to a TV audience. Also, the arenas are highly destructible, allowing for some very different types of gameplay compared to other arena shooters.

Embark has revealed what players can expect from the open beta test in terms of content:

Iconic Arenas *NEW* Skyway Stadium — Experience the ever-changing Skyway Stadium, where players can test their limits in this treacherous playground.

Monaco – Play through the cobblestone streets of Monaco, making it a perfect map for destruction and closed-quartered combat.

Seoul – Fight atop towering skyscrapers in downtown Seoul with fast paced, vertical gameplay. Be careful to watch where you step so you don’t fall. New and Updated Game Modes *NEW* Bank-It — Four teams of three battle it out for coins in this casual-friendly, combat-focused mode. The team that reaches the max limit first, or the team with the most cash banked at the end of the round, wins.

Unranked Tournament — A Cashout mode where four teams of three compete to find cashboxes and deposit them in vaults, in an unranked tournament format with three rounds and 24 players in total.

Ranked Tournament — A Cashout mode with four teams of three in a ranked tournament format with four rounds and 48 players in total.

Quick Cash — A casual-friendly variant of Cashout in a 3v3v3 format. This mode has longer matches, faster respawn timers, faster extraction times and only one vault at a time.

Practice Range — A place for contestants to test weapons, gadgets, movement—and of course, destruction. Contestant progression The free Open Beta BattlePass will include 16 exclusive rewards that, if unlocked, will be transferred to the full game at launch

Item progression will include 5 Mastery Levels per weapon League Progression Five Leagues (Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum and Diamond) will include permanent rewards for each tier, along with an exclusive Legendary Diamond Weapon Skin reward for contestants who reach Diamond tier. Even More Content The open beta will feature 20 Weapons, 26 Gadgets and 9 abilities for contestants to choose from, as well as improvements to performance, movement, teamplay, and more.

You can join The Finals open beta on the PC via Steam, the Xbox consoles, and the PS5 via their respective stores. The open beta will end on November 5.﻿